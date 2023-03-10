War of K-pop agents: The feud between BTS’ agency and its rival SM Entertainment

Two of South Korea’s biggest entertainment companies have been in the limelight recently - and it is not for their artistes’ latest music.

Hybe, K-pop phenomenon BTS’ management agency, is looking at taking a controlling stake in SM Entertainment that could potentially monopolise the K-pop industry. This comes amid a family drama between the “godfather” of K-pop and his nephew over the control of SM. Here’s a lowdown of the ins and outs of this K-drama playing out in the K-pop world.

What are these companies?

SM is known for producing the earlier generation of K-pop artistes in the 2000s such as Super Junior, Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD), TVXQ, BoA, EXO and SHINee, who contributed to the start of the Korean wave.

The company is founded by 70-year-old Lee Soo-man, widely referred to as the “godfather of K-pop”.

Mr Lee decided to bring South Korean music around the world after he was impressed by the popularity of American musicians while studying in the United States in 1981.

He set up SM Studio in 1989, which is not only named after his own initials, but also his dream to create a “star museum” to showcase South Korean music globally.

Over the decades, the agency grew into SM Entertainment and became a huge success. According to year-end data by South Korea’s music sales tracker Gaon Chart, the company accounted for 29.5 per cent of the total year-end album sales in the country, selling over 16 million copies in 2021.

Its rival company, Hybe, which also manages K-pop acts such as Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together, did not fare too badly as well. In 2021, the company accounted for 16.6 per cent of South Korea’s total album sales, selling over nine million copies.

Hybe was founded by Mr Bang Si-hyuk, 50, who is also the company’s chairman.

Hybe was previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, which popularised BTS’ song Dynamite - topping the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. But in 2021, the company rebranded as “Hybe” and partnered with US media entrepreneur Scooter Braun, who sold his Ithaca Holdings company to Hybe for US$1.05 billion (S$1.4 billion).