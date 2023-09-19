UK police receive sex assault allegation after media reports about comedian Russell Brand

Actor Russell Brand has denied allegations made. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
35 min ago

LONDON – London police said on Monday they had received an allegation of a sexual assault dating back 20 years following media reports about comedian and actor Russell Brand.

Brand, 48, the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, has denied allegations made in the Sunday Times newspaper and on Channel 4 TV’s documentary show Dispatches which reported that four women had accused him of sexual assaults, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Police said since these were published and broadcast, they had received a report of an assault alleged to have taken place in Soho, central London, in 2003.

“Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

“We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, Sept 16, and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
BBC ‘urgently looking into issues’ raised by allegations of sexual assault against Russell Brand
British comedian Russell Brand denies media allegations of sexual assaults

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top