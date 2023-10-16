VR waterslide, safari tour and kart racing: Thrilling activities await at this new spot near KL

It is no secret that when Singaporeans are seeking a quick escape a jaunt across the causeway is usually at the top of their list. And Malaysia is always ready to entice – with its mouth-watering cuisines, affordable activities and lush landscapes.

For those who think they have seen all there is to Malaysia, an exciting spot waits to be discovered. Nestled in Kuala Langat is Gamuda Cove, a new township located on 619ha of land and next to a wetlands reserve. According to Gamuda Cove, this area is dubbed as a nature sanctuary and smart city and it is well-connected with an e-tram, cycling and walking pathways which means you are less dependent on cars.

This burgeoning enclave is also home to three exciting centres offering varied experiences: Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands nature park, SplashMania water park and Discovery Park known for its adventurous activities.

Here you can experience everything from urban farming and bird-watching to paintball, go-karting and thrilling water rides. The best part? It’s within close proximity to Kuala Lumpur International Airport and about an hour’s drive from the heart of central Kuala Lumpur. There are also hotels and eateries nearby (check out our recommendations below) making it the ideal destination for a short family getaway.

Here are some key highlights you should not miss at Gamuda Cove.

SplashMania: Slide into an alternate virtual reality universe and surf on rocky waves

Imagine swishing down an inflatable water raft and into an alternate reality – SplashMania’s Atlantis VR (virtual reality) slide will offer all that and more. Put on your waterproof VR headset and take a virtual journey through the Lost City of Atlantis where fantasy intertwines with reality offering you an immersive experience like no other.