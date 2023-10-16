VR waterslide, safari tour and kart racing: Thrilling activities await at this new spot near KL

It is no secret that when Singaporeans are seeking a quick escape a jaunt across the causeway is usually at the top of their list. And Malaysia is always ready to entice – with its mouth-watering cuisines, affordable activities and lush landscapes.
For those who think they have seen all there is to Malaysia, an exciting spot waits to be discovered. Nestled in Kuala Langat is Gamuda Cove, a new township located on 619ha of land and next to a wetlands reserve. According to Gamuda Cove, this area is dubbed as a nature sanctuary and smart city and it is well-connected with an e-tram, cycling and walking pathways which means you are less dependent on cars.
This burgeoning enclave is also home to three exciting centres offering varied experiences: Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands nature park, SplashMania water park and Discovery Park known for its adventurous activities.
Here you can experience everything from urban farming and bird-watching to paintball, go-karting and thrilling water rides. The best part? It’s within close proximity to Kuala Lumpur International Airport and about an hour’s drive from the heart of central Kuala Lumpur. There are also hotels and eateries nearby (check out our recommendations below) making it the ideal destination for a short family getaway.
Here are some key highlights you should not miss at Gamuda Cove.
SplashMania: Slide into an alternate virtual reality universe and surf on rocky waves
Imagine swishing down an inflatable water raft and into an alternate reality – SplashMania’s Atlantis VR (virtual reality) slide will offer all that and more. Put on your waterproof VR headset and take a virtual journey through the Lost City of Atlantis where fantasy intertwines with reality offering you an immersive experience like no other.
This waterpark, which spans about 7ha, is also home to 38 other exciting water slides and attractions including the relaxing Omba’King’s Cove wave pool. Daredevils can ride the Monsta – a gargantuan slide that will have you spiralling in a frenzied descent – or the Twista which will take you on a labyrinthine journey down channels that accelerate with every twist and turn.
The adventure scales new heights with Typhoon Terror, a slide inspired by the exhilarating dynamics of ski slalom, offering a swift and swirling descent that mimics the rush of racing down snowy slopes.
Surf aficionados can catch their thrill at Surf Mania where rapid, rocky waves are ready to challenge you. For the brave, the Plunge awaits: a heart-stopping six-storey drop that catapults you into a high-speed freefall, only to culminate in a spectacular splashdown into the waiting lagoon.
Young explorers will also have their share of fun at the Kids Adventure zone where they can play on mini water slides and Treasure Tower which is made up of multiple slides and a massive splash bucket.
SplashMania is open from 10am to 6pm daily (closed on Wednesday, unless it’s during Malaysia’s school and public holidays). Purchase your tickets online or at the gate. Online prices start at RM81 (SGD 23.70) and walk-in prices start at RM 95. Download the GL Play App on Apple App Store or Google Play to order food and drinks from eateries within the vicinity. The App also uses state-of-the-art facial recognition technology to capture the faces of people playing in the park so if you spot your picture, you can instantly upload them onto your social media accounts.
Discovery Park: Race on super-fast electric karts and abseil down a 16m-high obstacle rope course
Discovery Park is a one-stop-zone for a range of thrilling outdoor and sporting activities catering to a range of interests and ages.
The Cove Aerobar, the park’s crown jewel, is a first of its kind in South-east Asia. This spot stands 35m above ground level and it is where you can feast on your own snacks and drinks while soaking in the breathtaking views of the entire park.
Later, challenge yourself at the Goosebumps Rope Course, an intricate network of climbing elements towering 16m above the ground and stretching 20m in diameter. The largest of its kind in Malaysia as certified by the Malaysia Book of Records, this course has 57 climbing elements including a giant swing and abseiling.
Keep the adrenaline going at Rud Karting's flagship indoor track. This space welcomes speed enthusiasts of various ages, offering a choice between electric and petrol karts designed to ignite the racing spirit in both young novices and seasoned racers alike.
Safety and excitement go hand in hand here, as the electric kart speeds can be remotely controlled, assuring a secure yet exhilarating experience for young racers. The meticulously designed track, replete with challenging bridges and tunnels, promises an adrenaline surge with every twist and turn, whether you are in a single-seater or enjoying a twin-kart's passenger seating.
Just a floor above, the Rud Cafe & Bistro is where you can refuel and enjoy panoramic views of the racing action below. Sample everything from premium coffees to invigorating mocktails and shakes, paired with gourmet dishes such as succulent salmon meunière or a hearty wagyu beef burger.
Remember to make some time for other high-octane activities such as paintball, ATV rides and archery.
Discovery Park is open from noon to 8pm (weekdays) and 10am to 8pm (weekends) (closed on Wednesdays, unless it’s during Malaysia’s school and public holidays). Purchase your tickets online or at the gate. Prices start at RM10.
Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands: Spot wildlife on a safari truck and sleep under the stars
Reconnect with nature at the Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, a vibrant conservatory that is home to a diverse range of wildlife.
Join the Safari Insta-Tour, where you’ll hop onto the back of a safari truck with experienced rangers for a scenic tour through a beautiful bamboo grove trail. Here’s your chance to snap close-up shots of nature and spot wildlife – the wetlands is home to 14 species of reptiles, including crocodiles, hippos and turtles.
If you prefer to discover the wetlands on water you can embark on a tranquil boat cruise, where a 15-minute voyage offers not just a breath of fresh air, but the opportunity to witness the flourishing wildlife habitat right along the lake bank.
Looking forward to some quiet time? Bring along your own gear to indulge in some fishing at designated lakes or bird watching. There are 51 species of birds waiting to be discovered here.
For young explorers, the Jungle School Programme unveils a world rich in learning and adventure. Tailored exclusively for kids aged four to 12, this initiative nurtures budding nature lovers through hands-on activities such as urban farming, learning more about water conservation and creating their own herbarium scrapbook using dried plants.
Remember to make a pit stop at The Wetlands Arboretum Centre, where you can learn more about biodiversity and as you view some 3,000 trees and 200 new plant species.
As night falls, set up camp in a designated area and roast some marshmallows under a bed of stars. Don't forget to bring along your tents and refreshments to complete this perfect evening.
Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands is open from 9am to 6pm daily, (closed on Wednesdays, unless it’s during Malaysia’s school and public holidays). Purchase your tickets online or at the gate. Prices start at RM25.
For more information, visit GL Play.