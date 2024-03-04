Travel News: Air Japan launches direct Singapore-Tokyo flights, one-way fares from $156

SINGAPORE – New budget carrier Air Japan, owned by All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group, will begin direct flights from Singapore to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on April 27.

Direct flights from Narita to Singapore will commence on April 26 and can be booked on Air Japan’s website. Tickets for the Singapore-Narita route will be made available from early March. The exact date will be confirmed soon, according to Air Japan.

The airline enters a competitive segment, with at least 15 carriers plying the Singapore-Tokyo route. These include budget carrier Scoot and low-cost airline Zipair, which is owned by Japan Airlines.

Air Japan operates Boeing 787 aircraft in an all-economy class layout. It also flies from Narita to Bangkok and Seoul; Singapore will be its third destination.

There are three fare types: simple, standard and selected, which vary based on baggage allowance, in-flight meals and seat choice. The simple tier offers the cheapest one-way fare option for passengers over six years of age, which starts at $156, and includes carry-on baggage allowance of up to 7kg.

Seventeen months after it reopened borders to leisure tourists, Japan continues to be a traveller’s darling. In January, it received more than two million visitors for an eighth consecutive month, based on data from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The country remains popular among travellers from Singapore, with the yen hitting a record low of 111.6 against the Singapore dollar in November 2023 since 2010, according to financial data firm MarketWatch.

For fare information, go to str.sg/rcYy. Prices are correct as at March 4.