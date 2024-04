DESARU – Past the entrance, the foliage thickens. Dense milkwood pines, figs and fishtail palms flank the meandering road to the reception, veiling the retreat that lies within.

Stepping into the airy reception, I do a double take. An extensive stone staircase cascades downwards – almost rice terrace-like – towards a glistening, cerulean 56m infinity pool, before a gap in the verdant treeline offers an alluring peek of the South China Sea.