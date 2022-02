SINGAPORE - As travel picks up once more, catching Covid-19 has become a real possibility for those venturing abroad. The Straits Times speaks to three Singaporeans who had their travel plans upended when they fell sick with the virus.

Last Christmas Eve, finance manager Nicole Chee was meant to be on a flight home. Instead, she called her husband from the US to say she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would not be home for the holidays.