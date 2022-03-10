ATV trail rides and jungle-themed staycations: Your March school holiday plans sorted

It’s the week-long March school holidays again, and there is much to look forward to. Since the children have been focusing on their computers and books for the last few months, why not take them on unique adventures right here to de-stress and bond, without having to plan for an overseas trip?

Whether it’s seeking adventures, exploring nature or even indulging in desserts, Singapore is geared up with attractions and experiences that will help you explore your passions and discover new ones along the way.

The following are some thrilling experiences that will keep both the young and young at heart entertained, and make memories for the whole family to talk about for years to come, while rediscovering Singapore responsibly and safely.