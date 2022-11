NORWAY – As I stand at the edge of the cliff, overlooking towering crags and deep-blue fjords, the iconic fight scene in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) jumps to mind. The scene of Tom Cruise hanging onto the precipice was filmed here.

I am at Preikestolen, also known as the Pulpit Rock, where I am starting the first of four planned hikes among Norway’s fjords and mountains.