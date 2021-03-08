Holiday your way as you sail the high seas

Picture these scenarios: As you take in the awe of Alaska, the pristine and natural beauty of Japan, or the warm and vibrant Mediterranean, you’re enjoying the stunning views from the comfort of your private balcony stateroom –⁠ with a cocktail in hand.

At dusk, you casually stroll to dinner at a restaurant of your choice. It could be a Brazilian steakhouse where you’ll feast on slow-roasted meats carved tableside, or a classy French restaurant serving the finest dishes such as côte de boeuf, accompanied by a glass of your favourite vintage wine.

After dinner, you catch a world-class Broadway show such as Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots, then relax with a hot-stone massage at the spa before retiring to your room for a good night’s rest.

The next day, you’ll wake up to a stunning new destination, which you can explore at your leisure.

Cruise as you wish

What’s just been described is a typical day on board Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), where you have the freedom to plan your own itinerary.

NCL is widely regarded as an innovator in global cruise travel – having won a slew of accolades last year including World’s Leading Cruise Line (five years in a row from 2016 to 2020), Europe’s Leading Cruise Line (13 years in a row) and North America’s Leading Cruise Line (five years in a row) by industry excellence hallmark World Travel Awards.



Norwegian Sun will be making its much-anticipated Asia debut, sailing from Singapore this October. PHOTO: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE



Its 54-year history of breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising has made it the first cruise line in the world to introduce the idea of “freestyle cruising”. This has revolutionised the plans of global travellers by allowing them more freedom and flexibility to cruise the way they wish.

Today, NCL’s fleet comprises 17 contemporary, purpose-built ships that sail to over 300 destinations worldwide including Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and Asia.

Create your own dining adventures

NCL’s freestyle concept extends to its dining options and dress codes.

Forget a rigid cruising schedule with set dining timings, pre-assigned tables and a set dress code of formal evening dresses and stuffy shirts. Guests are now free to dine wherever and whenever they want, and can keep it casual or dress to the nines, the choice is entirely theirs.

With the countless dining options available, you’ll wish you had more days of your cruise. For complimentary options, NCL offers excellent, daily-rotating menus in up to three Main Dining Rooms. There’s also its quintessential international buffet, a range of casual cafes, grab-and-go choices and 24/7 eateries.



On NCL, you can savour the finest dishes, while enjoying the freedom and flexibility to dine as you like. PHOTO: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE



Celebrating a special occasion? NCL’s speciality restaurants are a treat. Savour Mexican delights at Los Lobos, Black Angus beef at Cagney’s steakhouse or fresh sushi at its Japanese sushi bar.

And if you like enjoying your food with a little entertainment, certain voyages also offer dinner-show combinations, such as Norwegian Epic’s Cirque Dreams Epicurean.

Prefer to lounge in your comfy stateroom? Stay in and order round-the-clock room service!

The best onboard entertainment for the whole family

Catch critically-acclaimed musical productions such as the high-octane dance spectacle Footloose and crowd-pleasing classic Jersey Boys.

You can also watch renowned ballroom dancers sizzle up the stage in dance production Burn the Floor, or crack up at Headliners Comedy Club where live shows feature the best stand-up comedians by Levity Entertainment Group.



Zoom around a thrilling, two-level race track at sea. PHOTO: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE



Both the young and the young at heart will love the ThrillPlex too − activity zones with attractions ranging from a two-level race track and augmented reality laser tag to a multi-level ropes course and waterslides over the sea.

Rest easy and fully recharge

Committed to encouraging blissful sleep under starry skies, the cruise line’s wide range of comfortable accommodation includes rooms of all types, such as inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, suites and penthouses. There are also connecting staterooms for families and larger groups, and studio rooms with a lounge designed for solo travellers.

On select ships, The Haven by Norwegian® – voted Best Accommodation by Porthole Magazine, a bi-monthly periodical dedicated to cruise ship travel – is home to its most luxurious and well-appointed suites.

Besides access to the ship’s facilities, within The Haven you’ll also enjoy 24-hour butler and concierge service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, a private pool, sun deck, fitness area and other premium amenities.

Global gallivanting made easy

On an NCL cruise, you also have the freedom to travel as you wish. With the line’s varied and extensive itineraries, you’ll visit multiple countries on a single sailing. The best part? You only need to unpack your luggage once on your holiday.



The stunningly beautiful mountainous shoreline of Nā Pali Coast, along Kauai in the Hawaiian Islands. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK



One of NCL’s most popular itineraries is its 7-day Hawaii cruise from Honolulu, departing every Saturday. Pride of America is the only vessel that sails four Hawaiian Islands, with overnight stays in Maui and Kauai.

With eight NCL ships sailing Europe in 2021, you can experience shore excursions spent wining and dining in a postcard-perfect Santorini restaurant, or envisioning gladiator battles in Rome’s Colosseum.

Cruise lovers in Singapore can look forward to sailing from their own backyard when Norwegian Sun makes her Asia debut this October.

Explore a new port nearly every day of your cruise on a Japan round-trip Tokyo sailing, get set to relax along sandy beaches in Koh Samui, or explore the magnificent karst formations of Ha Long Bay. Sailings include departures from Singapore, visiting ports like Osaka, Mount Fuji (Shimizu), Bangkok, Malacca, Ho Chi Minh and Hong Kong.

“With a 54 year history of breaking boundaries, we pride ourselves on giving travellers the freedom and flexibility to design their dream cruise holiday with no assigned dining times or formal dress codes,” says Mr Nicholas Lim, General Manager, Sales Asia, of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Our innovative fleet sails to over 300 of the world’s most stunning destinations, with guests invited to enjoy our award-winning entertainment, mouth-watering dining selections and diverse onboard amenities, as well as having access to a range of accommodation options. Cruisers sailing with NCL will be spoilt for choice no matter which ship they choose.”

Visit www.ncl.com or call +65 3165-1680 to plan your future cruise holiday today.