From glowworm caves to Hobbiton: Discover New Zealand on a campervan for your next family adventure

From Auckland’s vibrant streets to the dramatic mountains of the Waikato region – home to the mythical world of Middle-earth from The Lord of the Rings – New Zealand is an adventure playground waiting to be explored.
There is no better way to experience this majestic country and its multifaceted states than behind the wheel of a campervan. Ideal for families, campervans give you the freedom to discover the country at your own pace and easy accessibility to attractions. Imagine stopping to hike through lush rainforests, marvel at cascading waterfalls, or channel your inner Hobbit.
As you roll down the open road, you will do more than simply travel, you will collect unforgettable memories and create a family vacation that will be treasured for years to come. Here are some must-see destinations to add to your road trip.
Things to do in Auckland: Visit an interactive aquarium and indulge in waterfront dining
Fly into New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, to start your holiday. A treasure trove of family-friendly delights are waiting to be discovered here. Stroll along the picturesque Viaduct Harbour, a thriving waterfront community teeming with an array of restaurants where everyone can indulge in some leisurely seafront dining.
Next, dive into the wonders of the SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium, where your little ones can explore an underwater world brimming with marine animals. As you walk through the Shark Tunnel, look around to spot the Sand Tiger, Broadnose Sevengill and 2m-long School shark. Then pat starfish at the Rockpool, peep at the seahorses and visit adorable penguins.
For a deeper dive into Auckland's culinary scene, join a food tour with The Big Foody where you will be introduced to some of the city's best purveyors of fresh, seasonal ingredients, visit coffee roasters and farmers markets and indulge in plenty of tastings.
For a more hearty meal, head to the Akarana Eatery to taste gourmet offerings such as fresh oysters and chicken liver parfait waffles while the kids frolic on the front lawn overlooking Okahu Bay waterfront and feast on tempura fish and chips, margherita pizza, and mini-Nutella donuts.
Where to stay in Auckland:
Check into Hotel Britomart, JW Marriott Auckland or Four Points by Sheraton
Things to do in Hamilton-Waikato: Spend the day as a Hobbit and cosy up with glowworms
Next, hop aboard the Northern Explorer train which will whisk you away to the charming city of Hamilton, located in the heart of the Waikato region. Here, you can pick up your campervan rental from one of the operators in the area, such as Maui, Britz, Thrifty or Avis.
With your home-on-wheels ready to go, kick off your Waikato adventure at the renowned Hamilton Gardens. This award-winning attraction has been recognised by TripAdvisor, ranking in its top 1 per cent of must-see global destinations.
The most notable attraction here is the Story of Gardens, a series of themed gardens, each representing a specific civilisation or historical period. This includes the Fantasy Garden known for its Tudor-inspired designs and the Paradise Garden which includes the Indian Char Bagh Garden, Italian Renaissance Garden and Chinese Scholars’ Garden.
Next, visit the enchanting Hobbiton Movie Set, where families step inside the Hobbit Holes of Bagshot Row, meticulously recreated by the creative teams behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies. Experience the daily life of Hobbits in the Shire as you navigate the snug, Hobbit-sized interiors, and cap off your adventure with a delightful Hobbit-style lunch feast.
Transition from the fantasy world to the natural wonders of New Zealand with a boat ride through Waitomo Caves for an intimate encounter with luminescent glowworms. This unique experience highlights the natural beauty hidden beneath the surface of Waitomo.
Animal-loving families should also visit Cornerstone Alpacas. If you are visiting in Spring (September to November), you might even get to meet baby alpacas.
If you are missing home by now, head to Madam Woo, known for its vibrant Asian-inspired cuisine. Stars on the menu include tomato and coconut fish curry, five-spiced fried chicken, squid tossed in honey and soy and grilled satay.
Where to stay in Hamilton-Waikato:
Park and stay in your campervan at any of these holiday parks, or check into the Distinction Hamilton Hotel.
Things to do in Rotorua: Race down the world’s longest luge track and tuck into hearty Kiwi fare
As you depart the Waikato region and set your sights on Rotorua, get ready for a scenic drive that promises to delight the entire family. The 105-kilometre journey will take you through some of New Zealand's most breathtaking landscapes, so be sure to keep a keen eye out for stunning vistas and pull over whenever a photo opportunity strikes.
Upon arriving in Rotorua, your first stop should be at Te Puia, New Zealand's geothermal wonderland. Get ready to be mesmerised by the dramatic geysers and bubbling mud pools. Drop by the Kiwi Conservation Centre to catch a glimpse of the active nocturnal Kiwi birds in their natural-like habitat. Observe as they forage and explore, delve into their intriguing history, and gain insights into the ongoing conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding their future.
Next, gear up for an adrenaline-fuelled time at the Rotorua Skyline complex. Race down the world’s longest luge track, “fly” through the Redwood Forest treetops on the Zoom Zipline – and if you dare – take an exhilarating leap through the air on the Skyswing ride.
When you have worked up an appetite, treat yourselves to a delectable buffet dinner at the complex’s Stratosfare Restaurant with stunning views to boot. Or make a beeline for Patrick's Boutique Bakery, where you can indulge in the quintessential Kiwi delicacy: A perfectly flaky mince-and-cheese or steak-and-cheese pie.
For a final taste of Rotorua's vibrant culinary scene, head to Fat Dog Cafe & Bar for some hearty fare which includes spicy Turkish eggs and corned beef with shredded potato hash, plus child-friendly picks such as french toast and waffles. It is the perfect way to refuel before continuing your unforgettable New Zealand campervan odyssey.
Where to stay in Rotorua:
Park and stay in your campervan at any of these holiday parks, or check into the Ramada Resort by Wyndham Rotorua Marama.
Things to do in Wellington: Take a retro cable car ride and meet a prehistoric reptile
Conclude your New Zealand vacation in Wellington, located approximately 452.3km from Rotorua, a journey of around six hours.
Once there, unwind in the heart of the city at Hannah’s Laneway, celebrated as the world's tastiest laneway. This culinary haven is perfect for families looking to try local delights and pick up unique gifts. With famous spots like Leeds St Bakery and the Wellington Chocolate Factory, it is a gourmet paradise waiting to be explored.
Hop on the iconic bright red Wellington Cable Car for a quintessential city experience. Starting from the bustling Lambton Quay shopping district, the cable car ride ends at the lookout point where stunning panoramic views of Wellington make for a memorable family snap.
For a deep dive into the country’s culture and natural wonders, spend your day at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Engage with interactive displays that celebrate the country’s Māori heritage and fascinating history.
At Zealandia nature reserve discover New Zealand's unique wildlife, including the prehistoric three-eyed tuatara reptile and the elusive kiwi bird, all amidst the backdrop of a picturesque reservoir.
Wrap up your stay with a visit to the Harbourside Market on Sunday, where local growers from Manawatu – a farming town – showcase a variety of fresh produce. Visit the food trucks lined up along the waterfront and indulge in everything from homemade Indian chai to Chinese pancakes, making every bite a discovery of Wellington’s eclectic food scene.
Where to stay in Wellington:
Park and stay in your campervan at any of these holiday parks, or check into the Novotel Wellington.
Ready for your campervan road trip? Start planning your New Zealand itinerary today. And get more tips on how to drive safely in New Zealand.