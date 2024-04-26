From glowworm caves to Hobbiton: Discover New Zealand on a campervan for your next family adventure

From Auckland’s vibrant streets to the dramatic mountains of the Waikato region – home to the mythical world of Middle-earth from The Lord of the Rings – New Zealand is an adventure playground waiting to be explored.

There is no better way to experience this majestic country and its multifaceted states than behind the wheel of a campervan. Ideal for families, campervans give you the freedom to discover the country at your own pace and easy accessibility to attractions. Imagine stopping to hike through lush rainforests, marvel at cascading waterfalls, or channel your inner Hobbit.

As you roll down the open road, you will do more than simply travel, you will collect unforgettable memories and create a family vacation that will be treasured for years to come. Here are some must-see destinations to add to your road trip.