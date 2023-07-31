From starlit skies to stunning ocean pools and cherry blossoms: Experience nature’s finest in Sydney and NSW

The thing about living in a small city-state like Singapore is that we often have to escape elsewhere for our full dose of nature. That’s where a getaway to Sydney and New South Wales comes in. Whether you’re travelling with a partner, a group of friends or the whole family, you’ll find a piece of nature that will delight and inspire.

Think sparkling ocean pools, awe-inspiring rock formations carved out by time and national parks with foliage that change colours with the seasons. You’ll even find the city clothed in purple jacarandas each spring. So shut down your computer, set that “out of office” notification and delve into the picturesque landscape of Sydney and New South Wales.

Plunge into ocean pools

If you love the coast, then you must check out the ocean pools. These seaside bathing spots are beloved features of the New South Wales coast and almost unique to the state, with about 100 in New South Wales and 35 in Sydney alone. Cleverly constructed to take advantage of natural rock platforms, these pools provide all the benefits of swimming in the ocean within a safe environment, complete with fresh clear saltwater, sandy bottoms and marine ecosystems