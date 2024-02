SINGAPORE – Sometimes, 28-year-old Katy dresses as Chun Li from the combat game series Street Fighter and, other times, as Pirate Queen Boa Hancock from the manga One Piece.

The full-time professional cosplayer, who sells original merchandise and digital content such as themed photograph sets, has travelled to Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur for cosplay photo shoots, but remembers her first and only cultural shoot in Kyoto as being most distinctive.