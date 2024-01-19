Director Wong Kar Wai's first TV series stokes nostalgia for 90s Shanghai

SHANGHAI – A craze for Shanghai is sweeping China thanks to a television drama set in the city in the 1990s that has tapped into growing nostalgia for a past era, at a time of deep economic malaise in the country.

Blossoms Shanghai, which aired the last of its 30 episodes on China broadcaster CCTV on Jan 9, tells the story of Ah Bao (played by Chinese actor Hu Ge), a young opportunist trying to strike riches through the city’s then nascent stock market and export industry, while romancing three women.

The show, originally a novel, was adapted by Wong Kar Wai, the first foray into TV for the celebrated autuer whose distinctive cinematography is present in the sultry aesthetics of Blossoms.

The 65-year-old Hong Kong director, who was born in Shanghai, is best known internationally for his movies, including In The Mood For Love (2000) and Chungking Express (1994).

Blossoms, which evokes memories of a more open and optimistic time, comes as China’s citizens struggle with an economic slowdown and tightening state control over all areas of business and private life.

In Shanghai, that feeling of longing for the past is compounded by the lingering trauma of the Covid-19 lockdown, where residents were forced to stay in their apartments for months. That anger culminated in rare street protests at the end of 2022.

“It brings back memories of the good old days,” said Mr Hao Hong, Hong Kong-based chief economist of Grow Investment Group who is originally from mainland China. “It portrays a time of economic boom, in contrast to where we are today. It was also when the people’s minds were most liberated.”

Blossoms closely tracks the trajectory of China’s opening-up period, in which Shanghai played a central role. When paramount leader Deng Xiaoping took a trip southward in 1992 to trumpet economic reform, he stopped in the city and encouraged it to “change every year, and change enormously every three years”.

The show depicts the opening of Shanghai’s stock exchange and the construction of the landmark Oriental Pearl Tower.

“Given the chance, I would like to experience that era,” said 30-year-old Ms Chloe Tao, a native Shanghainese. “Because that’s when everybody had hopes, and everything was growing.”

Evidence of the show’s popularity is visible in locations featured in Blossoms. Hundreds of people gathered at the crossing of Huanghe Road, a short street in the city centre once famous for its high-end restaurants and neon signs, as police officers stood by to control traffic.

In the show, Ah Bao frequently cuts deals with business partners over Australian lobsters and expensive baijiu (Chinese liquor), symbols of China’s burgeoning upper class, at a restaurant in the area.

Ms Ding Mingquan, a manager at Tai Sheng Yuan, the restaurant where scenes were filmed, said daily revenue doubled to more than 160,000 yuan (S$30,532) since Blossoms debuted.

The eatery, which opened in 1993, regularly serves elderly Shanghainese, but younger people and those from outside the city have begun to show up, booking up private rooms through the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Ms Ding projected 5 million yuan in revenue this month, which could help the restaurant end its loss-making streak since the pandemic.