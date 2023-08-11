Broadway musicals, movie trails and food you’ll love: Plan your American adventure with these itineraries

When it comes to experiencing the true essence of America, few destinations can rival the vibrant trio that is New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
From dazzling Manhattan skyscrapers to the breathtaking Golden Gate Bridge and glitzy Hollywood on the West Coast – plus a vibrant food scene to boot – each of these iconic cities offers a unique and distinct perspective on the American experience.
If you are heading to any of these destinations, get the most out of your trip with these self-guided itineraries.
New York City: Take in a broadway show and tuck into tasty Italian food
Kickstart your adventure in Manhattan, the heart of the city. Locals say the best way to experience it is to walk until you drop. Begin your day with breakfast at Standard Grill or High Street on Hudson near the Meatpacking District, followed by a stroll along High Line Park, an elevated park built on a historic freight rail line above the streets.
After lunch at Cafe Fiorello, a classic Italian restaurant opposite Lincoln Center, see an afternoon matinee on Broadway, then enjoy some jazz standards at The Carnegie Club. If the night’s still young, head to Don’t Tell Mama, a speakeasy in the heart of the theatre district, for some live entertainment.
Two jewels of the city worth seeing are the abandoned City Hall Subway Station — with beautiful Roman arches and stained glass skylights — and medieval museum The Cloisters, where you can take in European architecture, exquisite gardens, and marvelous works of art from the middle ages.
There is great pizza on almost every block, plus French bistros such as Le Bernardin and Raouls in SoHo. Visit West Village for its iconic brownstone-lined streets and drop by Katz’s Deli for its legendary sandwiches and matzoh ball soup.
When in Manhattan, a visit to Central Park is not to be missed. The epitome of harmony between nature and the city, this celebrated attraction is home to serene hills, meadows, lakes and waterfalls.
Brooklyn is another borough worthy of exploration. Home to iconic places like Coney Island and New York Aquarium – America’s oldest aquarium – and the bucolic Prospect Park, Brooklyn has seen a revitalisation in recent years, with pockets of the city reborn into hip, gentrified enclaves such as Williamsburg and Red Hook.
Go for cappuccino and cannoli at Villabate-Alba in Bensonhurst, known for producing the best Sicilian pastries for the last 70 years. Next stop, Brooklyn Museum which has some of the world’s finest collections to rival the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.
If it’s a Sunday, check out the Red Hook Ballfields for Latin American street food at its best. Or head straight to Tony’s Pizza for a slice of mouthwatering pizza and later on for a steak dinner at Porter House New York or Hudson Yards Grill.
If you prefer variety, Dekalb Market Hall is known for its handmade arepas (Venezuelan corn cake), juicy hamburgers and classic bagels. Just before sunset, pop into a rooftop bar in Williamsburg, facing the Manhattan skyline. For a sweet finish to the day, head to Greenpoint for some delicious ice cream. Many flock to Davey’s Ice Cream for their speculoos chocolate chip and strong coffee flavours.
San Francisco: “Meet” music legends and feast on fresh seafood with waterfront views
Begin your exploration of San Francisco with a ride on the city's famous cable cars which provide a charming and nostalgic way to traverse the hilly streets and experience the distinctive Victorian architecture that defines the city's character.
Next, head to Fisherman's Wharf, a lively waterfront neighbourhood where you can feast on fresh seafood and classic clam chowder in sourdough bread bowls as you explore the bustling piers and witness the playful antics of sea lions at Pier 39.
Ready to walk off the calories? Climb up Telegraph Hill to the iconic Coit Tower and soak in panoramic views of the city's skyline. Then venture down Lombard Street, famously known as the crookedest street in the world. You can also join a free walking tour across the magnificent Golden Gate Bridge or explore it by bike for an up-close encounter with this architectural marvel.
Next, immerse yourself in the city's rich history with a visit to Alcatraz Island, once home to the infamous federal prison. Take a guided tour to hear the captivating stories of some of its most notorious inmates and experience the island's intriguing past.
Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Chinatown – the largest Chinatown outside of Asia – and savour delectable and authentic dim sum, roast duck, barbecue pork, and a variety of baked pastries.
Relive the hippie culture of the 1960s with a visit to Haight-Ashbury, where over 100,000 people converged during the Summer of Love movement. Explore the vibrant neighbourhood, visit the famous Grateful Dead band's former residence, and marvel at the colourful Victorian homes.
For music enthusiasts, San Francisco offers a treasure trove of iconic music venues. Catch today's big names at The Fillmore, a venue that once hosted legendary acts like Janis Joplin, the Rolling Stones, and Prince. You can also experience jazz music at Club Deluxe, local Indie and Hip-Hop beats at Bottom of the Hill, and Broadway-style shows at Feinstein's at the Nikko.
Outdoor lovers should add the tranquil Muir Woods National Monument to their itinerary. Get up close to ancient coastal redwood trees in a forest that feels like a magical wonderland. Wander through the groves on well-marked trails and experience the serenity of nature at its finest.
A short detour to Napa Valley's vineyards in Yountville promises a delightful wine-hopping experience for vino lovers. Savour sparkling wines at Domaine Chandon, embark on a tasting journey to V. Sattui Winery, and explore an exquisite selection of wines while surrounded by the beauty of the California countryside.
Los Angeles: Do some celebrity sightseeing and shop until you drop
Welcome to the most glamorous state in America: Iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame and TCL Chinese Theatre – host to countless movie premieres – await your exploration.
Next, venture to the Santa Monica Mountains' Griffith Observatory – the backdrop of famous films like La La Land and Jurassic Park – which also offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles and the renowned Hollywood sign. If you want to hike to the sign, it’s a 17km round-trip, but there is also a shorter 4km option up to Mount Hollywood which will reward you with sights of the Hollywood Sign, plus views of downtown Los Angeles.
No cinematic adventure would be complete without a tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and Paramount Pictures. At Universal Studios, experience the magic of film as you walk through active sound stages and visit iconic sets, like the Psycho house and Amityville from Jaws. Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures welcomes you through its hallowed gates, granting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of legendary backlots and sound stages that brought blockbusters such as Sunset Boulevard and Titanic to life.
Refuel with an early lunch at Connie and Ted's on Santa Monica Boulevard – the famous lobster roll is not to be missed. Then, treat yourself to cocktails at Bar Nineteen12 or coffee at the Fountain Coffee Room. Both spots are frequented by Hollywood stars, making chance encounters with your favourite actors a close possibility.
Shopaholics should make a beeline for Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills where chic boutiques beckon. Lined with palm trees, this stretch is known as one of the most expensive streets in the world and is the place to purchase luxury goods and one-of-a-kind finds. Since it’s popular, there’s also the possibility of more celebrity sightings.
Continue your journey along Sunset Boulevard to the legendary Sunset Strip, home to celebrity hotspots such as The Viper Room nightclub and Skybar poolside lounge. Don't miss the iconic Whiskey a Go Go – the first ever live music venue to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame – and once graced by the likes of the Doors and Led Zeppelin. If time permits, check out the Roxy Theatre, where aspiring artists kick-start their careers.
If you are an art aficionado head to the Getty Center to immerse yourself in pre-20th century European paintings and drawings; illuminated manuscripts; contemporary sculptures and decorative arts. Then enjoy the coastal lifestyle at Santa Monica – stroll along the famed pier, soak in the beachside ambiance and stay until sunset to watch the area come alive with bright lights.