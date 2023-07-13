Be a beekeeper for a day, meet friendly alpacas and go whale watching: Fun activities for the family in NSW

Thinking about where to go for the next school holidays? Sydney and its state of New South Wales should top your list with its myriad of activities catered to the whole family. From an overnight stay at the zoo, to stunning scenery in a Unesco World Heritage park, there’s a whole other world to discover Down Under.

Take off on a memorable animal adventure

Children will be thrilled by the opportunities to interact with native Australian animals or get up close to super cool sea life. For zoos, you’ll be spoiled for choice with Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Darling Harbour, Sydney Zoo in Eastern Creek and Taronga Zoo in Mosman. Right in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, Wild Life Sydney Zoo is both convenient and compact, perfect for those with younger children. Over in western Sydney and home to over 4,000 animals, Sydney Zoo is the only combined zoo and aquarium in New South Wales.