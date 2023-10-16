Bedbugs: Vacation without an infestation

PARIS – The talk of Paris Fashion Week (Sept 23 to Oct 3) has been the little, brown bug – bedbugs.

The pests have popped up in trains, airports and movie theatres, fanning fears that they may also be lurking in hotels, an echo of New York City’s mid-2000s bedbug panic.

The cities and decades may be different, but the scourge is eternal.

Bedbugs do not just live in beds. These apple seed-size insects can hide out in furniture, waiting for their chance to come out, usually at night, to feed on the blood of humans (and pets’) blood while they sleep.

Their bites, usually painless, often occur in clusters or lines.

Although bedbugs generally pose minimal risks to health, their bites can cause allergic reactions for some, said Dr Bryon Backenson, director of communicable diseases at the New York State Department of Health.

And, of course, they are a source of discomfort and anxiety for pretty much everyone else, he added.

Even if you are not headed to Paris, there are some ways you can prevent bloodsucking stowaways from sneaking home with you, wherever you travel.

When you arrive

Check your hotel room before you settle in, even if the room is spotless.

The warmth, blood and carbon dioxide of humans are far more important to bedbugs than an unsanitary environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) bedbug myth website.

But, the website adds, clutter can help them hide.

When you first enter the room, immediately put your luggage in the bathroom, then do your bedbug inspection, advises Dr Jody Gangloff-Kaufmann, a senior extension associate at Cornell University who focuses on pest management and has a doctorate in entomology.

Adult bedbugs are wingless and have six legs and a flat, oval body. The eggs are pearl white and about the size of a pinhead, the EPA website says.

Thoroughly check the bedding, box spring, bed skirt, side tables and even the alarm clock – anywhere the bugs can hide.

“The first thing you might notice is the faecal stains that they leave behind, which is kind of like magic marker dots in fabric,” Dr Gangloff-Kaufmann said.