A nine-month cruise is TikTok’s favourite new ‘reality show’

One unlikely star of #cruisetok is Mr Joe Martucci, a 67-year-old recent retiree from Florida, posting from the ship with the handle @spendingourkidsmoney. His four children encouraged him to post video updates on TikTok, which he had never used before. His first video has nearly 500,000 views.

“This is not us trying to become famous,” said Mr Martucci, who now posts daily with his wife, referring to themselves as “Cruise Mum & Dad” and opening each video with a cheeky “Hi, kids.”

Mr Martucci, who now has more than 69,000 TikTok followers, says the attention is mostly positive, but he worries about fan accounts dedicated to drumming up drama. “I think they’re trying to manufacture something,” he said. “They’re in it for the views and for the followers.”

Another passenger, Ms Lindsay Wilson, a 32-year-old teacher from Phoenix, said the attention “was very, very weird”. She and some of the other passengers who have amassed new TikTok followings have since connected in person and talk via group chats about their overnight stardom.

Apart from some grumblings about passengers of different customer tiers being treated unequally, few actual dramas have yet to emerge.

One exception, however, was a video (currently at 2.5 million views) posted on Dec 17 by Ms Brandee Lake, a content creator and cruise passenger who said she had been mistaken for a crew member, once by a passenger and another time by a staff member.

Despite TikTok’s fixation with the cruise (and hope for drama), most of the videos coming from the Serenade of the Seas has been more mundane than gripping.

Ms Lake described a typical day at sea: Zumba class, breakfast, coffee at Cafe Latte-tudes and an activity such as doing a team puzzle or making gingerbread houses.

After dinner, she will occasionally take part in the evening programming, such as a silent disco, but usually she just retires to her room.

“I’m trying to figure out where this drama is,” she said. “What am I missing?” NYTIMES