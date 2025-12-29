For subscribers
7 up-and-coming travel hot spots worth a visit in 2026
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Singaporeans favour accessible, affordable holidays with diverse activities, with China, Japan, and Malaysia being top destinations in early 2026, according to Trip.com data.
- Rising costs are pushing travellers towards lesser-known destinations like Fukuoka, Guiyang and Chiang Mai for value, with off-peak travel and early bookings being popular strategies.
- Emerging destinations such as Warsaw and Madrid are gaining traction, reflecting a trend towards culturally rich experiences and deeper immersion.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – As 2025 draws to a close, a look back at Singaporeans’ travel patterns reveals a continued preference for practical, value-driven holidays.
Travel booking platform Trip.com’s analysis of booking data, published on Dec 15, showed that the top countries Singaporeans are travelling to in the first quarter of 2026 are China, Japan and Malaysia, while the top cities are Bangkok, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur.