Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Destinations such as Warsaw, Chiang Mai and Guiyang are gaining traction among Singapore travellers.

SINGAPORE – As 2025 draws to a close, a look back at Singaporeans’ travel patterns reveals a continued preference for practical, value-driven holidays.

Travel booking platform Trip.com’s analysis of booking data, published on Dec 15, showed that the top countries Singaporeans are travelling to in the first quarter of 2026 are China, Japan and Malaysia, while the top cities are Bangkok, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur.