5 best places to eat on a 48-hour foodie trip to Penang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PENANG – George Town, the capital of Penang, is renowned for its diverse and delicious hawker food, making it a major draw for Singaporeans who crave good cuisine without having to travel too far or spend too much.

On a recent 48-hour trip to Penang, I embark on a food safari around George Town, led by my friends who are familiar with the destination. Some of these recommendations can also be found in the Michelin Guide. These are my top picks.

1. Breakfast gems at Swee Kong Coffee Shop

Info: str.sg/pyAC

Waking up early and getting to Swee Kong Coffee Shop in Pulau Tikus by 7.30am is well worth it. The 105-year-old coffee shop is packed with local patrons, which usually signals good, authentic and affordable food.

Despite the queue, do not miss Ravi’s Claypot Appom Manis. The 100-year-old stall makes its appom fresh to order.

Made fresh to order, the appom from Ravi’s Claypot Appom Manis is soft and fluffy in the centre, while its edges are golden and crispy. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

Each appom is cooked in a claypot over charcoal fire, leaving the centre soft and fluffy and the edges golden and crispy. Eat the pancakes hot and they melt in your mouth. My advice: Buy more than the minimum order of five pieces (RM6 or S$1.90).

Also best eaten hot is the char kway teow from Hean Char Koay Teow stall. Every plate (RM8) is packed with flat kway teow, fresh prawns, cockles, Chinese chives, Chinese sausage and duck egg – all fried in pork fat with a wok hei flavour.

Packed to the hilt with wok hei flavour, each plate of char kway teow from Hean Char Koay Teow has perfectly cooked kway teow, fresh prawns, cockles, Chinese chives, Chinese sausage and duck egg. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

It is no wonder that stallholder Winny Ong was crowned the new champion of char kway teow in Penang in a competition held by local organisations in June 2025.

If you prefer a no-frills bowl of Penang-style Hokkien mee (from RM6 for a small bowl), order one from Lean Huat Hock Kean Mee.

No-frills, wallet-friendly Penang Hokkien mee from Lean Huat Hock Kean Mee. ST PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH

The bee hoon holds its bite without being soggy. The deep red broth comes topped with chunks of pork, dried prawns and shallots.

Outside the coffee shop, a hawker cooks up a storm on a pushcart preparing what Penangites call char koay kak (RM8.50), which resembles black fried carrot cake. It is both savoury and sweet with a gummy texture, which contrasts with the crunchiness of the bean sprouts.

Black fried carrot cake, or what Penangites call char koay kak. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

2. Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng

Info: str.sg/AdoCP

Despite a full breakfast, we head to the famous Ah Boy for its kway teow soup (RM6). The family-run shop specialises in kway teow served dry or in sou p. The clear broth is made from chicken and pork bones.

Kway teow soup at Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

A Teochew dish, the soup version is Ah Boy’s signature and the springy pork tendon balls have a hint of ginger. In addition, we order bean sprouts for a bit of crunch. You can also add chicken slices, fish balls, meat balls, duck meat, innards and eggs for more texture.

3. Peranakan private dining at Winn’s Cafe

Info: str.sg/Chcs

For a Peranakan home-dining experience, we book dinner at Winn’s Cafe, located in a private residence. It is a homely, relaxed setting and the Nonya cuisine does not disappoint.

Nasi ulam from Winn’s Cafe, with a variety of finely chopped herbs and vegetables, and garnished with finely julienned betel leaves and pink torch ginger. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

Its signature nasi ulam (RM16) reminds me of my great-aunt’s – rice with a variety of finely chopped herbs and vegetables, toasted grated coconut, dried shrimps and sambal belacan, garnished with finely julienned daun kaduk (betel leaves) and pink torch ginger.

The other dish that impresses me is the kerabu kacang botol or winged bean salad (RM19.90), a mix of thinly sliced winged beans, herbs and tangy dressing. The fresh herbs come from the restaur ant’s g arden, giving the dish a balance of tan gy and spicy flavours.

Kerabu kacang botol or winged bean salad. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

We also order the Kari Kapitan, its signature spicy chicken curry (RM29), which has an old-school rich and savoury taste from coconut milk, aromatic spices and marinated tender chicken chunks; as well as the salted fish curry, which I am told is a quintessential Penang Nonya dish.

Prepared using salted fish bones and Indian curry spices, the dish also has a mix of vegetables such as cabbage, long beans, brinjal and taupok. We particularly enjoy the strong aroma of the salted fish.

We pay RM650 for seven people . Reservations are recommended and can be made via WhatsApp. Go to str.sg/kkiL

4. Hot Bowl White Curry Mee

Info: str.sg/K9jE

White curry mee with a light coconut-based broth and fresh ingredients such as cockles and cuttlefish. ST PHOTO: JEREMY AU YONG

White curry mee with a spoonful of sambal. ST PHOTO: JEREMY AU YONG

For a late breakfast on our last day, we go for the famous white curry mee.

The dish (RM7.50) is known for its rich, milky-white coconut-based broth, a blend of yellow noodles and bee hoon, and savoury toppings like prawns, cockles, cuttlefish and taupok. Spicy sambal adds a kick.

5. Nely’s Passion Heart

Info: str.sg/cenU

Penang regulars will likely be familiar with cake shop ChinaHouse, but to avoid the tourist crowds, head instead to Nely’s Passion Heart, a cafe off Jalan A.S. Mansoor.

Walking by, we are attracted to the aroma wafting from the cafe. It has old-school decor, with an intricate mosaic floor, bright yellow walls and stained-glass windows.

Cakes are made by the self-taught Nely Koon. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

The cakes here are made by the self-taught Nely Koon , who regularly innovates her repertoire. Apart from their visual appeal, the cakes also deliver in taste.

Order the famous cempedak cake (RM18) or cempedak crumble (RM22), which are both stuffed with chunks of the fresh fruit.

The crumble is stuffed full with chunks of cempedak. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

Even the simple butter cake uses two different types of butter – an Irish one for richness and a French butter for its fragrance. Everyone agrees that the cheesecakes, which run the gamut of flavours from durian and cempedak to strawberry rose and Oreo, are a highlight.

Cake prices range from RM18 to RM22 a slice.

Ms Koon even joins our table of seven to delight us with her stories. It is no wonder none of us leaves the cafe empty-handed. We spend about RM2, 000 altogether on cakes, jams and slices to celebrate a couple of birthdays that night.