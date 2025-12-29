The best place I travelled to in 2025 was a nunnery 

The facade of the Norman church of Malling Abbey, founded in the late 12th century.

KENT, ENGLAND – Some people go to clubs. Some into the woods. Some unfurl a beach towel and let the sun cauterise their wounds. There are meditation retreats and spa packages, movies and music. Escaping reality is a billion-dollar business.

In 2025, however, I try to recharge differently. Enough of paying a premium for silence; I want to do nothing, for nothing. As it turns out, such an option does indeed exist.