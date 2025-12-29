Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Travel Journal

The best place I travelled to in 2025 was a nunnery 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The western end of the Norman abbey church of St Mary's Abbey, probably completed towards the end of the 12th century.

The facade of the Norman church of Malling Abbey, founded in the late 12th century.

ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

avatar-alt

Cherie Lok

Follow topic:

KENT, ENGLAND – Some people go to clubs. Some into the woods. Some unfurl a beach towel and let the sun cauterise their wounds. There are meditation retreats and spa packages, movies and music. Escaping reality is a billion-dollar business.

In 2025, however, I try to recharge differently. Enough of paying a premium for silence; I want to do nothing, for nothing. As it turns out, such an option does indeed exist.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.