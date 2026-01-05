For subscribers
Travelling through Turkmenistan: Of white marble and eternal flames
Jaclynn Seah
TURKMENISTAN – The entrance to Ashgabat International Airport is impressive even at 3am as I drag my bags past its doors, swooping white curves like a giant falcon descending in front of me.
But as I reflexively lift my mobile phone to snap a shot, my tour guide cautions me against it, giving a vague reason about it not being allowed.