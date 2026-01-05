Travelling through Turkmenistan: Of white marble and eternal flames

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(Clockwise from top left) The Askhab Mausoleums in Timurid-style structures, the world’s largest indoor Ferris wheel in Alem Centre, The Gulistan State Shopping Centre, Ashgabat Bagt Koshgi.

TURKMENISTAN – The entrance to Ashgabat International Airport is impressive even at 3am as I drag my bags past its doors, swooping white curves like a giant falcon descending in front of me.

But as I reflexively lift my mobile phone to snap a shot, my tour guide cautions me against it, giving a vague reason about it not being allowed.