Travelling through Turkmenistan: Of white marble and eternal flames

(Clockwise from top left) The Askhab Mausoleums in Timurid-style structures, the world’s largest indoor Ferris wheel in Alem Centre, The Gulistan State Shopping Centre, Ashgabat Bagt Koshgi.

PHOTOS: JACLYNN SEAH

Jaclynn Seah

TURKMENISTAN – The entrance to Ashgabat International Airport is impressive even at 3am as I drag my bags past its doors, swooping white curves like a giant falcon descending in front of me.

But as I reflexively lift my mobile phone to snap a shot, my tour guide cautions me against it, giving a vague reason about it not being allowed.

