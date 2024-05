More cars are expected to reach the end of the lifespan of their certificates of entitlement (COEs) in 2024 than in 2022 and 2023. Owners can either deregister these cars or revalidate the COEs for either five or 10 years.

Revalidation can be done online on the OneMotoring website, and any time before the COE’s expiry or up to a month after that with late charges.