KUALA LUMPUR – Football legend and fashion icon David Beckham is still hard at work, 11 years after retiring from professional football in 2013.

“I love to work. I was brought up like that,” says the 48-year-old Briton, who was in Kuala Lumpur in early February to make an appearance at the new Tudor boutique by Swiss watchmaker Tudor and luxury watch retailer Cortina Watch in Pavilion Damansara Heights mall.