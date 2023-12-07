The new A. Lange & Sohne Zeitwerk minute repeater and the melodic magic of Honeygold

Limited to 30 pieces and costing an eye-popping €500,000 (S$722,500), the new timepiece is a blockbuster release by the coveted German watchmaker.

The Zeitwerk Minute Repeater debuted in 2015, crafted in platinum, and immediately caused a stir.

Combining a jumping numerals display for hours and minutes with a decimal minute repeater, the ground-breaking watch not only allows wearers to hear the time chime, but also to see the mechanical digital time display for hours and minutes.

Holding the watch in his hand, Mr de Haas says the numeral display’s jumping action during the chiming sequence is delayed until the chimes conclude.

“The watch is not stopping. Only the indication is delayed, because the second hand continues,” he says.

Traditional minute repeaters chime the time in hours, quarter hours and minutes past the quarter hour. However, the decimal repeater chimes the hours, the intervals of 10 minutes past the hour, and the remaining minutes after the last full 10-minute interval.

He sets the watch to 12:59 to get “the most amount of chiming” – 12 low-pitched gong strikes, five high-pitched strikes and then another nine high-pitched strikes.

Mr de Haas attributes the strikes’ clarity to Honeygold, which was developed in 2010 and is almost twice as hard as regular gold.

“(With) platinum, it was very pure, very crisp,” he says of the 2015 model.

He adds that the 2020 white gold version is louder, more aggressive and straightforward. “Honeygold has the crispness and purity from platinum, but has more warmth.

“I flew in from Dubai yesterday, where we had an event. There was a client who had the platinum minute repeater, but when he heard the Honeygold version, he said he wanted it too. He’s on the list – we have only 30 pieces.”