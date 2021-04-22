Style News: Fashion Revolution Week, A&F bids adieu, Rose Hermes blush launches

Fashion Revolution Week returns with sustainability events

Non-profit organisation Fashion Revolution has been walking the talk since before sustainability became trendy.

Its annual week-long line-up of events returns this week, in time, too, for Earth Day, which falls on Thursday (April 22).

Until Sunday (April 25), sign up for free virtual talks from brands and industry insiders, including clothing swop platform The Fashion Pulpit, World Wide Fund for Nature and apparel brand Levi's.

This year's theme is Rights, Relationships and Revolution, and topics include fashion waste and garment worker exploitation.

The first South-east Asia-focused sustainability report will also be discussed during a panel titled 'Do Singaporeans care about sustainable fashion?'.

The week closes with a physical swop organised by clothing swop movement Cloop at co-working and event space Crane on Sunday.

Fashion Revolution aims to increase awareness of the true cost of fashion, calling for greater transparency and ethics in the industry. The global movement was founded to commemorate the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 24, 2013, which killed more than 1,100 garment workers.

Info: Sign up for events here and here

Abercrombie & Fitch bids adieu



American apparel brand Abercrombie & Fitch is closing its heavily perfumed doors in Singapore.

In an Instagram post on Monday (April 19) that has since been deleted, the brand announced it will shut its only store here, located at Knightsbridge mall on Orchard Road, on May 2.

The store is currently having a 50 per cent sale, which has attracted winding queues.

Known among shoppers as A&F, the brand debuted in Singapore in December 2011 to fanfare - and controversy, because of its signature tactic of using shirtless male employees.

Rose Hermes blush line launches



French luxury house Hermes introduces Rose Hermes, a range of make-up celebrating pink which includes its first blush line.

Available in eight rosy shades with an Asia-exclusive colour, the Silky Blush ($115) pays homage to the house's iconic silk scarves - the embossing on its surface reproduces the twill weave of the scarves.

Playing on circles, the blush is encased in a disc of white and gold designed by French designer Pierre Hardy, and features an off-centre mirror.

The powder pan is refillable, like other Hermes Beauty objects.

Also included in the collection are two blush brushes, a leather blush case ($5,900) and three Rosy Lip Enhancers ($105), a new lip formula from the brand with a matte but waxy finish.

Info: Available at Hermes boutiques

Nudestix plants trees with new make-up palette



Make-up brand Nudestix has launched a new palette of cream stick products.

Its first pastel-toned collection, the Heaven & Earth set ($120), includes seven multi-use cheek, eye and lip products inspired by rainbows and sunsets.

Each kit comes in a limited-edition fabric pouch made from 100 per cent post-recycled plastic bottles.

In honour of Earth Day, Nudestix has partnered with The Canopy Project, by non-profit Earth Day Network, to plant one tree for every palette sold. The minimum goal is 10,000 trees.

A tree will also be planted for every photo post of the palette on social media using the tag @nudestix and hashtags #Nudestix and #GoNudeandSaveTheEarth.

Info: Available at Sephora's website