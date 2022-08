SINGAPORE - The immaculate penmanship behind many of the hand-lettered invitations sent by luxury brands to media and clients comes not from computer software, but self-taught calligrapher Rachel Koh.

Over the years, the 28-year-old has left her mark on press kits from the likes of French fashion houses Chanel and Dior as well as British fragrance brand Jo Malone London, which make their way to editors and influencers.