Meet My Grandfather’s Things, one of the first vintage Chanel collectors and resellers in Asia

SINGAPORE - When it comes to dream bags, one name stands out for many little girls and grown women: Chanel. Mrs Stephanie Tan herself was never a luxury lover, until she clapped her eyes on a Chanel Diana.

More than a decade ago, she first saw the bag, with its iconic diamond quilt and soft curved flap, casually slung on the shoulder of the late Princess Diana of Wales in a photograph. The royal was spotted so often with the bag, which was unnamed when it made its debut in 1989, that it was later relaunched and named after her.