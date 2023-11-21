Footballer Irfan Fandi congratulates Thai girlfriend for placing second at Miss Universe

SINGAPORE – Singaporean footballer Irfan Fandi is proud of his girlfriend Anntonia Porsild’s performance at the recent Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

“No words can express how proud I’m of you,” he wrote on Instagram Stories on Nov 19. “You did amazing, my queen. I love you.”

Porsild, a Danish-Thai model, finished second in the 72nd edition of the pageant held in El Salvador on Nov 18, with Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios winning the title. Australia’s Moraya Wilson rounded out the top three.

Porsild, 27, expressed her thanks on Instagram on Nov 19 for the support she has received. She was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023 in August and, in 2019, crowned Miss Supranational.

“No words can describe the way I’m feeling right now. I put my all on the stage tonight for Thailand, for everyone who believed in me and was a part of my journey,” she wrote. “I’m sorry I couldn’t bring the crown home for us, and I am eternally grateful for all of the love and support I have received throughout this journey.”

Her post received more than 1.2 million “likes” and more than 74,000 comments, with Irfan writing: “I love you.”

Irfan, 26, is the eldest son of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs. Irfan, who usually plays as a centre-back, has been playing for Thai club BG Pathum United since 2019.

He is now in Singapore, training with the Singapore national football team for the World Cup qualifier against Thailand on Nov 21.

Thai media said Irfan and Porsild began dating in 2020. She was reportedly often seen in the stands cheering for him and was on the field to celebrate with him when Pathum won their first Thai League 1 title in 2021.