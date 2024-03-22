Coloured gems and pink gold serpents: Highlights from Bulgari’s high jewellery trunk show in S’pore

SINGAPORE – For one weekend in March, Bulgari brought millions of dollars in exquisite high jewellery creations to Singapore.

On March 1, the luxury Italian jeweller hosted an intimate trunk show and dinner for invited clients and members of the press at The Singapore Edition hotel.

A total of 154 pieces of high jewellery and high-end watches were presented, comprising a curated selection of Bulgari’s timeless classics as well as new additions.

It was not just the jewels that sparkled. Stars in attendance included local celebrities Joanne Peh, Qi Yuwu and Fiona Xie, alongside personalities such as singer-model Iman Fandi and actor Tyler Ten – all dressed to the nines.

Of the 110 pieces of high jewellery on display, dramatic, weighty chokers stole the show, spotlighting the jeweller’s penchant for playing with colour and pairing coloured gemstones with diamonds.

The Straits Times rounds up some of the trunk show’s highlights.

Emerald Venus necklace