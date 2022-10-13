Cartier’s iconic panther comes to life in free Gardens by the Bay exhibition

SINGAPORE – Luxury’s most iconic spotted feline has bounded into Gardens by the Bay.
From Sunday to Oct 30, an immersive new exhibition from Cartier will welcome the public to learn all about the French maison’s emblematic panther.
