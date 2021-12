SINGAPORE - From uplifting HDB rooftops to old, spooky shophouses, Singapore film-makers have turned every corner of the island into backdrops for films. Here are 11 films and the places that they immortalised.

Director: Ong Keng Sen

Location: Nee Soon Camp for camp scenes, also military training areas around Lim Chu Kang, Lentor Avenue and Lorong Gambas for training scenes