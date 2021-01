RIDE IN STYLE: A sculpture of a stallion with a harness consisting of crystals at the Swarovski Crystal Worlds museum, near the plant of Austrian crystal glass manufacturer Swarovski in Wattens, Austria.

ALL THAT GLITTERS: Gems in the museum include tiaras, a crystal shoe and the Crystal Dome, modelled after American architect Richard Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic dome and consisting of 595 mirrors.