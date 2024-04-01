Quick whitening fix for stained teeth: How to transform your smile from home

Life’s simple pleasures, like that morning cup of coffee, a relaxing glass of red after a long day, or a calming cup of tea before bed are indeed enjoyable. However, when indulged in too often, these beverages come with a hidden cost: the risk of stained or discoloured teeth.
Teeth stains may also be a result of natural ageing or the use of certain medications. As these stains may lie below the surface of the tooth enamel, it is hard to whiten stained teeth with just toothpaste alone.
Traditional teeth whitening methods at the dentist, while effective, require planning ahead and carving out time from your already-packed schedule, while DIY hacks come with their own set of pitfalls such as being overly harsh on the enamel.
Fortunately, advancements in dental care, in the form of at-home teeth whitening kits such as the new Colgate Optic White FlexLight LED Kit, mean you can now whiten your teeth without even having to leave your bed.
This latest addition to Colgate’s Optic White range pairs a whitening pen with a portable and lightweight LED device, that can help whiten teeth by three shades by wearing it for 10 minutes every night while you catch up on the latest K-drama or work on a presentation for the next day.
Penning a brighter smile
Picture this: You’ve brushed your teeth and are ready to get comfy in bed. Before you go about your usual night-time routine, whip out the Colgate Optic White O2 Teeth Whitening Pen to apply the Active Oxygen whitening serum onto your teeth.
The pen, which comes with a brush-like tip, is pretty intuitive – just click to release the serum and carefully apply onto your teeth. Within moments, it forms a smudge-proof concentrated layer of active oxygen which is absorbed into your teeth to help whiten them by three shades from the inside out.
This Active Oxygen whitening serum is designed to tackle a broad spectrum of stains caused by caffeine, alcohol, even smoking; and is suitable for those with sensitive teeth.
Watch this video to see how easy it is to use the Colgate Optic White FlexLight LED Kit:
FlexLight and chill
Once you’ve applied the Active Oxygen whitening serum, place the Colgate Optic White O2 FlexLight LED device into your mouth. It features a flexible mould that adjusts to fit your mouth comfortably, so you will barely notice it is there as its indigo light goes to work.
Colgate has patented this indigo light technology, which enhances the whitening effect of the active oxygen from the teeth whitening pen, when the device is plugged in and turned on.
Use it for 10 minutes consistently every night to start seeing brighter teeth. Do some light stretches or put on some music while you wait and feel the stresses of the day disappear, along with the stains from your teeth. For optimal results, leave the serum on overnight – no rinsing needed.
You can plug the O2 FlexLight LED into your mobile device or portable charger, so you can even bring it along on your travels or staycations. No need to worry about missing out on your teeth whitening routine even when you’re on the move.
Enjoy easy at-home teeth whitening with the Colgate Optic White FlexLight LED Kit. It comes with a one-year warranty and is available at Colgate's official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as Watsons and FairPrice stores.
*Your results may vary.