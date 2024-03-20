Revitalise your gaze: Ways to treat droopy eyelids if you are tired of looking tired

Have you ever looked in the mirror and wondered why your eyes seem tired or lack their usual sparkle, even after plenty of rest? Turns out, the area around our eyes is particularly sensitive and is often the first part of our face to reflect the impact of our daily habits and external factors.

Known as periorbital ageing, the changes are most noticeable in the skin, muscles and fat pads surrounding the eyes and in the upper eyelids, and can result in a droopy appearance, also known as ptosis.

“As we get older, the muscle which raises the eyelids can stretch, and the skin around our eyelids loses the firmness provided by collagen and elastic fibres, leading to wrinkling and sagginess, all of which may cause ptosis,” says Dr Adrian Ooi, consultant plastic surgeon at Polaris Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

“Ptosis can make us look tired or sad, create an uneven look on our face, and in severe cases, it might even block our vision.”

What causes droopy eyelids

Droopy eyelids can be attributed to several factors affecting our skin, muscles and the fat pads beneath our eyes, notes Dr Pek Chong Han, a consultant plastic surgeon, who works alongside Dr Ooi at Polaris Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Over time, our skin loses its elasticity, similar to a rubber band that no longer snaps back, resulting in sagging and the development of wrinkles. This loss of firmness is further compounded by a reduction in collagen production as we age, thinning the skin around our eyes and giving them a weary appearance.

Sun damage accelerates these effects, fading and weakening the skin. Additionally, the muscles responsible for lifting our eyelids can weaken and contribute to the drooping effect.

“Muscle weakening, also known as eyelid ptosis, can be caused by various factors such as congenital factors, trauma from a previous injury or infection, nerve-related problems or age, which usually happens between your 30s and 40s,” says Dr Pek.

Complicating matters further, the fat pads that support and cushion our eyes can shrink, leading to a hollow appearance beneath the eyes. In some cases, these fat pads may also bulge forward due to weakened connective tissues, causing under-eye bags and puffiness in the upper eyelids.

“This does not happen to everyone, and the time of onset varies greatly, so there is no specific age correlation, but it does happen with time,” adds Dr Pek.