Neat handiwork

GRAPHITE IMAGES: Miniature sculptures on graphite pencils by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic (above). Born in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Djordjevic - who goes by the pseudonym Toldart - uses nothing but hand precision and a sharp knife to carve his works.PHOTO: REUTERS
TINY WONDERS: Like Djordjevic, this artist in Hanoi, Vietnam, wields a sharp knife in his craft. However, his choice of material is bamboo as he turns out intricate carvings depicting life in the country.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ONCE BROKEN, CONSIDERED GOLD: Bits and pieces of mosaic collected by Palestinian Mohammed Rashad al-Jabari are used on the surface of ceramic structures (above) to create new decorative objects at his home in the West Bank town of Hebron.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
