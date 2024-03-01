Torque Shop: EVs and extreme weather

Tesla cars charging in a snow-covered carpark on Jan 17 in Chicago. Recent findings show that sub-zero temperatures can reduce driving range of many EVs by up to 70 per cent. PHOTO: AFP

Shreejit Changaroth

Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 03:00 PM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 03:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There have been several reports of winter temperatures causing electric vehicles (EVs) to shut down. Photos of broken-down EVs in the snow have been circulating on social media over the last few weeks. I was under the impression that batteries perform better at lower temperatures as opposed to higher ones. Do EVs prefer higher ambient temperatures and do they really fail to function in winter conditions?

Stories of EVs stranded on snow-filled roads are true, but somewhat exaggerated. EVs do not shut down in sub-zero temperatures, but a few factors do cause a sharp reduction in the battery’s output, as well as in driving range.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top