Torque Shop: EVs and extreme weather

There have been several reports of winter temperatures causing electric vehicles (EVs) to shut down. Photos of broken-down EVs in the snow have been circulating on social media over the last few weeks. I was under the impression that batteries perform better at lower temperatures as opposed to higher ones. Do EVs prefer higher ambient temperatures and do they really fail to function in winter conditions?

Stories of EVs stranded on snow-filled roads are true, but somewhat exaggerated. EVs do not shut down in sub-zero temperatures, but a few factors do cause a sharp reduction in the battery’s output, as well as in driving range.