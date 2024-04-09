From gear replacement to complete overhaul: Ways to maintain your car for peak performance

Q: I have been hearing a loud squeal every time I brake and sometimes when I am not applying the brakes. What is causing this?
A brake squeal is a sign of worn front brake pads. Replacing them with new ones should immediately eliminate noise. These new pads should be recommended by the vehicle manufacturer or made by a well-known high-quality brand.
Disc brake pads or drum brake shoes are not costly components, and saving a few dollars with cheap unknown brands may not be worth the risk. Look for options from established dealers such as Yuen Thong, a home-grown specialist in automotive spare parts.
Brake dust build-up is another cause of squealing noises. A thorough clean-up around the callipers can easily restore noiseless braking.
Some calliper mounts involve shims, pins or clips. These should be inspected for corrosion or damage. Most of these parts are inexpensive and should be replaced during a periodic brake pad change. Some of these components also need to be lubricated to help prevent squealing.
What is more concerning is a scratchy, grinding noise during braking. This might be caused by completely worn-out brake pads, which expose the steel mounting plates. These exposed plates can destroy the brake discs very quickly. If you hear this noise, do not drive the car any farther.
Q: One of my car’s tyres was damaged last week. A mechanic at a workshop I went to said I should change two tyres instead of just one. Why?
If all your car’s tyres are relatively new – say, less than a month old – it would be quite safe to change just the damaged one.
But if you have been using this current set of tyres for some time now, it would be advisable to change two, either both in front or in the rear.
“If you were to just change one tyre, the tyre on the other side will probably be of a lesser tread depth, and therefore, they may not be balanced,” says Mr Jason Tan, deputy general manager at Tyreplus Singapore. “This will, in turn, cause uneven wear on both of the tyres.”
This can affect the vehicle’s stability, steering and even stopping ability, as well as performance on wet surfaces.
For a similar reason, you should ensure your vehicle’s tyres are inflated properly and evenly.
Q: How feasible is it to replace an electric vehicle’s high-voltage battery by myself?
Many motorists replace their petrol car’s 12-volt lead-acid battery with little hassle. Including cleaning the battery tray and terminal clamps, the task probably takes about 20 minutes.
The only precaution to observe is to ensure that the negative lead is the first to be disconnected and the last to be clamped back onto the new battery.
However, high-voltage batteries in an EV or hybrid vehicle should be replaced only by certified technicians. This is because they pose a high electrocution risk, as they pack between 150 and 400 volts.
They are also extremely heavy, weighing several hundred kilograms. Plus, they are secured to the vehicle’s underbody, which means a mechanical hoist will be necessary for access and special tools needed for dismantling.
Q: The two-month-old wiper blades on my car are already leaving streaks like the old ones. How long exactly are they supposed to last?
Wiper blades are prone to wear, especially in a hot, humid climate like Singapore’s.
On hot, dry days, it is impossible to prevent minute airborne particles from settling on the windscreen and the blades.
It helps if the windscreen is hosed down regularly. But usually, the wipers are rarely washed and will be used when it starts to drizzle.
As a rule of thumb, wiper blades should be replaced the moment you see streaks or when the blades judder during use in wet conditions.
When new wiper blades malfunction after just two months, it could be owing to poor quality or foreign contamination of the windscreen, such as paint overspray from a nearby building.
It is worthwhile to buy quality blades, which are relatively inexpensive, from automotive goods specialists such as Autobacs. You will appreciate having done so during a thunderstorm.
Q: With the warranty over, what aspects of my car should I refresh to keep it in good shape?
Hydraulic fluid degrades over time, especially during braking when temperatures are high. Flush out and replace the brake fluid in the system with a fresh one of the correct specification. Do this after replacing the flexible brake hoses at all four wheels. Use stainless steel braided hoses to improve brake pedal feel and braking response.
Suspension linkages, especially those that incorporate ball joints, would have worn down with use. New suspension arms and links will restore steering feel and precision, eradicate clonking noises from the undercarriage and ensure even tyre wear.
If your car has hit its sixth year, the dampers – shock absorbers – would be due for replacement. It is not critical to stick to the manufacturer’s components, but it is important that you choose high-quality and model-appropriate replacements.
Next, check the engine to see if there is an oil leak, low oil level or the need for an oil change.
Renew coolant hoses too, which have a nasty habit of springing a leak without any visible early signs.
The water pump is another component that also wears out over time. Replace all the drive belts, including the timing belt (on engines that use it) and replace the coolant.
These stories first appeared in The Straits Times.
