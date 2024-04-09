From gear replacement to complete overhaul: Ways to maintain your car for peak performance

Q: One of my car’s tyres was damaged last week. A mechanic at a workshop I went to said I should change two tyres instead of just one. Why?

If all your car’s tyres are relatively new – say, less than a month old – it would be quite safe to change just the damaged one.

But if you have been using this current set of tyres for some time now, it would be advisable to change two, either both in front or in the rear.

“If you were to just change one tyre, the tyre on the other side will probably be of a lesser tread depth, and therefore, they may not be balanced,” says Mr Jason Tan, deputy general manager at Tyreplus Singapore. “This will, in turn, cause uneven wear on both of the tyres.”