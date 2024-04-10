From detailed checks to test drives: A quick guide to buying a pre-owned car in S’pore

Got your eye on a pre-owned set of wheels? Knowing how to navigate the used car market can help you make the best purchase.

One of these involves researching key details when shortlisting pre-owned cars, including their mileage, servicing history and accident records. This information offers valuable insights into the vehicle’s maintenance levels, condition and past use, which can influence its selling price.

You would also want to buy a car with good warranty coverage to protect critical components, such as your engine and gearbox, says Mr Eric Chua, founder and managing partner of Supreme Cars.