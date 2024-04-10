BRANDED CONTENT

From detailed checks to test drives: A quick guide to buying a pre-owned car in S'pore

Finding a suitable pre-loved ride requires research, exploration and financial planning. Here is what reputable dealerships at The Car Expo highlight as key considerations

woman buys and gets keys for used car in singapore
Working with a reliable pre-owned car dealership can help ensure you invest your money in the right one. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Apr 10, 2024
Apr 10, 2024

 

Got your eye on a pre-owned set of wheels? Knowing how to navigate the used car market can help you make the best purchase.

One of these involves researching key details when shortlisting pre-owned cars, including their mileage, servicing history and accident records. This information offers valuable insights into the vehicle’s maintenance levels, condition and past use, which can influence its selling price.

You would also want to buy a car with good warranty coverage to protect critical components, such as your engine and gearbox, says Mr Eric Chua, founder and managing partner of Supreme Cars.

cosmo automobiles pre-owned car dealer showroom in singapore
Reliable pre-owned dealers ensure each car is inspected and serviced before it is sold. Buyers can also enjoy after-sale benefits such as comprehensive coverage for critical parts, including the engine and transmission. PHOTO: COSMO AUTOMOBILES

For peace of mind, he adds, buyers are always advised to purchase a used car from reputable dealerships. When visiting established players in the market, including Cosmo Automobiles, Horizon Motoring and Motorway, aspiring buyers can easily seek professional expertise before making a purchase.

 

Here are some recommended practices shared by reputable dealerships in Singapore:

Tip #1 Look at the current COE cycle

“As a rule of thumb, if the prevailing certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums are high, you may want a shorter COE tenure on the used car so as not to pay a huge premium.”

- Mr James Wong, automotive editor, Carousell Autos

Tip #2 Always do a preliminary check of the car

“Look at the overall condition of the car – the interior, exterior and under the hood. Check for leakages under the car and rust signs overall. Test out all buttons to ensure they are working. Also, ask for a battery health test.”

- Mr Eric Tong, director of sales and distribution, Inchcape Certified Pre-Owned, Inchcape Singapore

man inspecting used car in singapore before buying
One of the best ways to identify visible defects in the car is to inspect it in a well-lit location for a better view. PHOTO: ASIA IMAGES GROUP

Tip #3 Send the car for a professional inspection

“Get a comprehensive vehicle inspection conducted by a professional technician. It will look into the car’s mechanical condition, safety features and emissions, and identify any defects or issues.”

- Mr Adrian Lee, sales and purchasing manager, Car Choice Singapore

Tip #4 Do a test drive

“Assess how well the car aligns with your driving needs with a test drive. Observe the car’s performance in various conditions, its comfort level and any unusual noises or behaviours. Turn off the radio or music player to look out for any weird sounds.”

- Mr Alex Wong, sales manager, Motor-East

Tip #5 Plan finances in detail

“A first-time buyer should understand the commitment of owning a vehicle. This includes the costs other than interest from a loan – parking fees, road tax, insurance, fuel charges and maintenance costs.”

- Mr Jeremy Goh, general manager, GOwheeler

Tip #6 Make a higher down payment

“Set aside a budget for a higher down payment to reduce your loan amount and monthly instalment. This will help you save more on interest payable.”

- Ms Lenus Choo, head of marketing, CarTimes Automobile

 

The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here

