An off-road companion: What makes a car suitable for outdoor adventures

The Jeep Wrangler is built for rumble and tumble, with a suite of exterior add-ons like bike racks and tailgate tables, in addition to top-tier in-car functions

jeep wrangler 2024 review
From a removable roof to an intuitive audio system, the Jeep Wrangler elevates any off-road experience. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
A big fan of adventure and the great outdoors, campaign management lead Ian Ling from SPH Content Lab is considering a new car after tying the knot recently. 

Looking for a ride that can bring his “dreams of cycling trips and camping expeditions to life”, the 29-year-old hopes to understand and try out the Jeep Wrangler, a mid-size four-wheel-drive off-road sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Here, he shares his experience and his thoughts on the car after putting it through the paces. 

Jeep Wrangler specifications

jeep wrangler 2024 in blue grey anvil

Power: 280kW
Torque: 637Nm
Boot space: 898 litres; up to 2,050 litres with rear seating folded

jeep wrangler 2024 driver instrument panel
The Jeep Wrangler boasts an all-new instrument panel featuring its Uconnect 5 system with a best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

As someone who has only driven smaller cars before, I was pleasantly surprised at the ease of handling for such a large car when I took the four-door Jeep Wrangler for a spin.

Despite its size, it still felt nimble around tight turns, and I actually felt safer as the taller clearance gave me excellent situational awareness on the road, in all directions.

Its size comes with practicality: roomy seating and storage. Packing camping gear and other necessary tools will be easy. 

driver view of jeep wrangler 2024 corning gorilla glass windshield
The Corning Gorilla glass windshield uses cell phone screen technology which is meant to be more resistant to cracks. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A big reason for my love of the outdoors is the fresh air and views, so the option to remove roof panels and even upgrade to a retractable canopy was quite appealing. 

I also liked that I could accessorise the vehicle, such as with an onboard air compressor for tyres or light kits for off-road adventures. 

jeep wrangler 2024 boot space and top view of removable roof hardtop
From left: Even without folding down the rear seats, the boot space is large enough to fit items equivalent to eight large suitcases; the removable hardtop is easy to install. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Almost everything – from the roof to the windshield and tyres – can be removed, upgraded or modified. 

But what I was most pleased to learn was that there are many customisable add-ons, like bike racks, rooftop tents and tailgate tables, making this car truly a reflection of me and my interests.

Verdict: When it comes to cars with character, I think this might be the boldest I've met. and I do like it.

Financing a new car for the first time?

Buying a brand new ride is exciting, just as it is to comfortably afford it. Consider these important steps when planning your finances. 

1. Get a pre-approved loan

Before deciding on a car, find the maximum amount you can borrow through a pre-approved loan. This figure can help you narrow down the car models you can purchase.

2. Set a realistic downpayment sum

Decide how much downpayment you can afford and estimate your monthly instalment. If you pay more for the car early on, you can save on interest for your monthly payments.

3. Calculate the cost of owning a car

Work out insurance, registration fees, taxes, fuel and maintenance costs in addition to your monthly payments. Compare this amount against your budget after accounting for current expenses to see if you can afford the car or need to explore alternative financing options.

