An off-road companion: What makes a car suitable for outdoor adventures

A big fan of adventure and the great outdoors, campaign management lead Ian Ling from SPH Content Lab is considering a new car after tying the knot recently.
Looking for a ride that can bring his “dreams of cycling trips and camping expeditions to life”, the 29-year-old hopes to understand and try out the Jeep Wrangler, a mid-size four-wheel-drive off-road sports utility vehicle (SUV).
Here, he shares his experience and his thoughts on the car after putting it through the paces.
As someone who has only driven smaller cars before, I was pleasantly surprised at the ease of handling for such a large car when I took the four-door Jeep Wrangler for a spin.
Despite its size, it still felt nimble around tight turns, and I actually felt safer as the taller clearance gave me excellent situational awareness on the road, in all directions.
Its size comes with practicality: roomy seating and storage. Packing camping gear and other necessary tools will be easy.
A big reason for my love of the outdoors is the fresh air and views, so the option to remove roof panels and even upgrade to a retractable canopy was quite appealing.
I also liked that I could accessorise the vehicle, such as with an onboard air compressor for tyres or light kits for off-road adventures.
Almost everything – from the roof to the windshield and tyres – can be removed, upgraded or modified.
But what I was most pleased to learn was that there are many customisable add-ons, like bike racks, rooftop tents and tailgate tables, making this car truly a reflection of me and my interests.
Verdict: When it comes to cars with character, I think this might be the boldest I've met. and I do like it.
Check out the Jeep Wrangler at The Car Expo 2024.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here.