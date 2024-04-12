An off-road companion: What makes a car suitable for outdoor adventures

A big fan of adventure and the great outdoors, campaign management lead Ian Ling from SPH Content Lab is considering a new car after tying the knot recently.

Looking for a ride that can bring his “dreams of cycling trips and camping expeditions to life”, the 29-year-old hopes to understand and try out the Jeep Wrangler, a mid-size four-wheel-drive off-road sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Here, he shares his experience and his thoughts on the car after putting it through the paces.