Most powerful Bentley

The new Continental GT Speed is the most performance-focused Bentley ever. Powered by a revised 6-litre turbocharged W12 delivering 650bhp and 900Nm, the coupe hits 100kmh in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 335kmh.

It gets all-wheel steering, an electronic rear differential, carbon ceramic brakes and 22-inch wheels. Despite its heightened sportiness, Bentley says the car does not compromise on comfort.

Swat Mobility teams up with Uglyfood to deliver produce

Home-grown mobility group Swat Mobility has teamed up with Uglyfood in its foray into the logistics industry.

Uglyfood is an online grocer with a mission to eliminate food waste. Its produce is marred in some way but perfectly good to eat.

Swat Mobility's delivery system will pool orders going to the same area, reducing the number of routes driven and vehicles needed. Its technology can monitor deliveries and allow recommendations on the best way to pool orders.

First Peugeot with new logo

The new Peugeot 308's wheelbase is 55mm longer than its predecessor's, making more legroom for rear passengers. The car is 20mm lower, which creates an even sleeker silhouette.

It is the first model to feature the brand's new logo, which neatly covers a radar used by the car's driving aids. The car boasts semi-automatic lane change, anticipated speed recommendation and curve speed adaptation.

Germany to spend $8.75 billion on EV charging infrastructure

Germany will provide €5.5 billion (S$8.75 billion) of funding for electric-car charging infrastructure - a significant show of support for one of the country's core industries.

Bloomberg reported that the funds will be available until 2024. Auto executives said the industry is ready to meet more ambitious climate goals set out by the European Commission. The companies have concluded that increasing acceptance of electric cars will make it possible to comply with more restrictive emissions limits.

In December, the bloc's leaders endorsed toughening the 2030 target for car-emission reduction to at least 55 per cent from 1990 levels. The revision is expected to be finalised in June.

Last year, Europe overtook China as the world's biggest market for plug-in hybrid and electric cars as governments offered sweeter incentives and carmakers broadened their offerings.

Kia Stinger tweaked to meet emission standards



PHOTO: KIA



Kia has revised its award-winning Stinger grand tourer. It has the same engines (3.3-and 2-litre), but they have been tuned lower to meet stricter emission standards. Other changes include design tweaks and additional electronic driving aids.

Seat Cupra Tavascan to arrive in 2024



PHOTO: SEAT



Volkswagen-owned Spanish carmaker Seat, which aims to produce more than 500,000 electric vehicles a year, has unveiled the Cupra Tavascan.

The car, which will arrive at showrooms from 2024, will be the brand's second fully electric model, following the Cupra Born which will be launched later this year.

New Skoda app alerts drivers on wrong side of road

Skoda's "Traffication Infotainment" app alerts drivers to inadvertent wrong-way driving.

Drivers receive a warning sent directly to the vehicle's infotainment display.

More than a quarter of British drivers admit to having accidentally driven the wrong way down a road at least once, and 65 per cent said they had witnessed another car driving the wrong way on a road.

Skoda is the first carmaker to launch a wrong-way safety feature for customers.

Audi to cut water consumption

Audi aims to make all its plants waste water-free eventually. Its Mexico facility has been free of waste water since 2018 and so will its Neckarsulm site in Germany by 2025.

Its Mission:Zero environmental programme includes increasing the use of rainwater and recycling. The United Nations estimates that the demand for drinking water may increase by 55 per cent by 2050.

Water is also essential in automotive production, for example, in the paint shop or for leak tests. Audi's water consumption is to be reduced from the current average of around 3.75 cubic metres (cu m) to around 1.75 cu m per produced car by 2035.

Jaguar F-Pace has a new look



PHOTO: JAGUAR



Jaguar's new F-Pace crossover is now available from $252,999. It has a new bonnet design, grille and rear lights as well as super-slim all-LED quad headlights.

The cabin offers enhanced connectivity, with Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro dual-SIM infotainment accessed through an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. Software can be updated over the air. There is a plug-in hybrid variant.

Larger Kia Carnival



PHOTO: KIA



Kia Cycle & Carriage has posted teaser advertisements for its new Carnival (left). Dubbed a "grand utility vehicle", the multi-seater sport utility vehicle measures 5.1m long, making it substantially larger than the previous Carnival.

The car should be showroom-ready by the end of this month.

Christopher Tan