SINGAPORE – Madam Aisha Abdullah, 78, had thought that her days of changing diapers and caring for little ones were long behind her.

But in 2018, her daughter Sabura Banu Alla Pichay, then 29, suffered a brain injury that left her in the intensive care unit for two weeks. She still suffers from memory loss and cognitive impairment, and finds it difficult to walk in a straight line.