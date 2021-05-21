Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Stage play by S'pore's leading theatre companies goes virtual

Life Weekend Picks Ep 126: New National Gallery exhibition spotlights veteran local artists
7:22 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, we cover activities that you can do without leaving your home, including watching a renowned stage production online and the best way to tar pau roast meats.
Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern shares more on The Commission, a stage play by Singapore's three leading theatre companies which can be enjoyed online. (0:30)
Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun reviews a roast meats stall in Ang Mo Kio. (3:05)
Film correspondent John Lui discusses the upcoming Singapore Mental Health Film Festival, which features five films that can be watched online. (5:20)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah
