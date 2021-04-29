Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Glass sculptures at Gardens by the Bay; 'jalan jalan' guides

Life Weekend Picks Ep 124: Glass sculptures at Gardens by the Bay; 'jalan jalan' guides
10:04 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's episode, senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern previews the much-anticipated Dale Chihuly showcase at Gardens by the Bay. She also details how the intricate works of art made it all the way to Singapore, from Seattle in the US. (0:17)
Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more on the JalanJalan.me website, which offers curated online guides in five Singapore neighbourhoods. (3:50)
Looking for your next binge-worthy Korean drama? Journalist Jan Lee tells us why Sell Your Haunted House is a good option. (6.17)
