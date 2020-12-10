Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Celebrating Christmas without big parties

Life Weekend Picks Ep 110: Celebrating Christmas without big parties

8:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, journalist Anjali Raguraman and food correspondent Eunice Quek share how to make the best of smaller-scale Christmas festivities.

Anjali gives us some ideas on how to have a meaningful Christmas celebration even with a capacity limit on parties.

Eateries have had to rethink their offerings for Christmas and prepare for a surge in takeaways and deliveries. Eunice has some examples, as well as food gifting suggestions.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

