Is there a place for Chinese dialects in film and TV today? Media veterans weigh in

Long Long Time Ago cast (from left) Suhaimi Yusof, Benjamin Tan Junming, director Jack Neo, Wang Lei, Aileen Tan, Charmaine Sei and Mark Lee. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES
Shawn Hoo
Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 11:03 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 10:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Before Singapore director Jack Neo’s 2016 film Long Long Time Ago topped the local box office at $1.65 million, he fretted over whether his film – with 80 per cent of the dialogue in Hokkien – would pass the censors.

Although he thought it was realistic for a Chinese family in a kampung in the 1960s to early 1970s to speak predominantly in Hokkien, he had to work with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to get the film approved. He also could not include Hokkien dialogue in the cinema trailers – a regulation he finds absurd.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top