From an innovative tee course to winning a Scotland trip: Inside whisky maker’s first golf invitational in S’pore

Inspired by its collection of rare single malts, Glenfiddich's creative tee course included timed challenges to keep the ball in the air longest and sink all putts

Glenfiddich’s first golf invitational
Glenfiddich’s first golf invitational was a memorable day filled with an exciting tee course, refreshing drinks, a whisky-paired dinner and music. PHOTO: GLENFIDDICH
Despite being one of the world's largest producer of Scotch whisky, Glenfiddich is still family-owned to this day, and they understand the needs of a close-knit community. It is a spirit they brought to their inaugural Glenfiddich Golf Invitational, which took place in July at the Serapong Golf Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Exclusively open to only 80 guests, who earned their spot by purchasing a bottle of 30-year-old single malt whisky from the Time Re:Imagined series, the day offered a fresh and memorable experience to all those who attended, complete with Glenfiddich’s well-known Scottish hospitality.

Glenfiddich golf invitational 2023
Golf enthusiasts brought their A-game to the innovative tee challenges. PHOTO: GLENFIDDICH

At the heart of the Glenfiddich Golf Invitational were three innovative tee challenges. Inspired by Glenfiddich's Time Re:Imagined series, they brought the brand's whisky-making philosophy and core values to the fore.

The first challenge underscored the importance of decisively selecting casks at the peak of their flavour. Much like how Mr Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich’s malt master, halts whisky maturation to preserve the liquid’s flavour profile for eternity, the players had to “suspend time” and keep the golf ball in the air for as long as possible.

The second challenge highlighted the distillery’s innovative Remnant Vatting technique to create its 40-year-old offering. In this technique, a portion of the previous batch of whisky are carried over repeatedly and married with the new casks selected for a subsequent release. Likewise, players had to beat the game by achieving the longest and straightest time off the tee as a reminder that skill can only be honed through an accumulation of meaningful practice and time.

The tee course included timed challenges to keep the ball in the air longest and sink all putts. PHOTO: GLENFIDDICH

The third and final challenge parallels the simultaneous effect of consistency and sound decision-making to create a 50-year-old whisky, mirrored by having players work together to sink all putts in a timed challenge.

An unexpected storm may have cut the golf game prematurely, but nothing could halt the celebratory atmosphere as the drinks flowed. Guests were treated to refreshing Glenfiddich highballs and a dinner menu designed to harmonise with the nuanced flavours of Glenfiddich expressions including the Gran Cortes 22 Year Old, currently only available to private clients of William Grant & Sons.

Prizes were given out through a lucky draw from sponsors Adidas and Taylormade alongside ultra-rare editions of Glenfiddich bottles, including the 23 Year Old Grand Cru, 26 Year Old Grande Couronne and 29 Year Old Grand Yozakura from the acclaimed Grand Series. One fortunate individual also went home with a rare single-cask Glenfiddich whisky flown in specially for the occasion.

Glenfiddich golf invitational
Winners of the lucky draw won Taylormade golf bags (left) and a Scotland trip grand prize (right). PHOTO: GLENFIDDICH

The grand prize – an all-expenses-paid trip to Scotland to explore William Grant & Sons' Glenfiddich distillery – went to Ms Ching Lee Ling.

“I'm excited by the privilege to visit the Glenfiddich distillery in Scotland and experience the exquisite hospitality I've heard so much about,” she said.

Even participants who did not win a prize walked away with an exclusive J Lindeberg shirt and the newly released Adidas MC80 spikeless golf footwear as part of their welcome pack.

Glenfiddich's debut Golf Invitational was met with a resounding success and appreciation from its attendees, prompting the brand to establish it as a continued series.

Reaching the peak of maturity

The 50, 40 and 30 Year Old single malt whiskies from the Time Re:Imagined series are bottled in unique casings that bring the whiskies' story to life

The Re:Imagined series showcases the best aspects of Glenfiddich’s signature style, accomplished through its unique mix of traditional know-how and innovation.

Since the 1960s, just three malt masters have been at the helm, overseeing the patient development of these rare and precious casks. Several decades later, these three single malts – the 50, 40 and 30 Year Old whiskies – have reached the peak of their maturity and are now ready for release. Here’s what to look out for in each bottle.

(from left) The 30 Year old, 40 Year old and 50 Year old single malt whiskies. PHOTO: GLENFIDDICH

30 Year Old – Suspended Time

The 30 Year Old alludes to Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman’s canny ability to recognise the precise moment where the flavour profile of a whisky is perfectly balanced. This well-structured whisky is defined by a hearty oak, exquisitely intertwined with subtle sherry notes and delicate floral accents that fade into an exceptionally long, honeyed finish. 

Colour Rich bronze
Nose A structured balance of hearty oak married with sweet, subtle sherry notes
Taste Deep, woody flavours interlaced with delicate floral accents in a complex combination
Finish Warm, honeyed and exceptionally long-lasting

40 Year Old – Cumulative Time

A reminder of Glenfiddich’s history of innovation, the never-before-seen Remnant Vatting technique accumulates flavours from different batches by constantly blending them over time to add complexity. It is packaged in a sculptural container made from Jesmonite, featuring marble-effect veins unique to each piece.

Colour Dark mahogany
Nose A deeply layered expression of dried fruits, dark chocolate, roasted coffee and ripe black cherries. Completed with subtle waves of gentle wood smoke, polished leather and cloves
Taste A luxuriously full and silky smooth taste, with memories of past releases in every nuanced note. Evolving from deep dried fruit notes to rich fruitcake, dates, raisins and stewed apples before giving way to dry, oaky notes with subtle hints of bitter chocolate and peat
Finish Complex, memorable, and exquisitely long-lasting

50 Year Old – Simultaneous Time

Overseen by generations of malt masters who left their imprint on its maturation, only three casks out of thousands of maturing casks make it to the age of 50. A conflation of multiple climatic interactions, the Glenfiddich 50 Year Old is a product that can never be replicated. The meteorological data over the period was captured and manifested algorithmically into physical form by computation architect Mr Manuel Jiménez García, and serves as a reminder of how unlikely the stars will ever align this way again.

Colour Antique gold
Nose Rich orange peel and clementine meet complex notes of Madeira cake and muscovado sugar. Maturing over time to give off earthy scents that are combined with geranium floral notes
Taste A lingering sweetness softens into deep, silky smooth oak tannin and sun-dried vanilla
Finish Oaky, sweet and incredibly long-lasting.

