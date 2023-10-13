From an innovative tee course to winning a Scotland trip: Inside whisky maker’s first golf invitational in S’pore

Despite being one of the world's largest producer of Scotch whisky, Glenfiddich is still family-owned to this day, and they understand the needs of a close-knit community. It is a spirit they brought to their inaugural Glenfiddich Golf Invitational, which took place in July at the Serapong Golf Course at Sentosa Golf Club.
Exclusively open to only 80 guests, who earned their spot by purchasing a bottle of 30-year-old single malt whisky from the Time Re:Imagined series, the day offered a fresh and memorable experience to all those who attended, complete with Glenfiddich’s well-known Scottish hospitality.
At the heart of the Glenfiddich Golf Invitational were three innovative tee challenges. Inspired by Glenfiddich's Time Re:Imagined series, they brought the brand's whisky-making philosophy and core values to the fore.
The first challenge underscored the importance of decisively selecting casks at the peak of their flavour. Much like how Mr Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich’s malt master, halts whisky maturation to preserve the liquid’s flavour profile for eternity, the players had to “suspend time” and keep the golf ball in the air for as long as possible.
The second challenge highlighted the distillery’s innovative Remnant Vatting technique to create its 40-year-old offering. In this technique, a portion of the previous batch of whisky are carried over repeatedly and married with the new casks selected for a subsequent release. Likewise, players had to beat the game by achieving the longest and straightest time off the tee as a reminder that skill can only be honed through an accumulation of meaningful practice and time.
The third and final challenge parallels the simultaneous effect of consistency and sound decision-making to create a 50-year-old whisky, mirrored by having players work together to sink all putts in a timed challenge.
An unexpected storm may have cut the golf game prematurely, but nothing could halt the celebratory atmosphere as the drinks flowed. Guests were treated to refreshing Glenfiddich highballs and a dinner menu designed to harmonise with the nuanced flavours of Glenfiddich expressions including the Gran Cortes 22 Year Old, currently only available to private clients of William Grant & Sons.
Prizes were given out through a lucky draw from sponsors Adidas and Taylormade alongside ultra-rare editions of Glenfiddich bottles, including the 23 Year Old Grand Cru, 26 Year Old Grande Couronne and 29 Year Old Grand Yozakura from the acclaimed Grand Series. One fortunate individual also went home with a rare single-cask Glenfiddich whisky flown in specially for the occasion.
The grand prize – an all-expenses-paid trip to Scotland to explore William Grant & Sons' Glenfiddich distillery – went to Ms Ching Lee Ling.
“I'm excited by the privilege to visit the Glenfiddich distillery in Scotland and experience the exquisite hospitality I've heard so much about,” she said.
Even participants who did not win a prize walked away with an exclusive J Lindeberg shirt and the newly released Adidas MC80 spikeless golf footwear as part of their welcome pack.
Glenfiddich's debut Golf Invitational was met with a resounding success and appreciation from its attendees, prompting the brand to establish it as a continued series.
