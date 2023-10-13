From an innovative tee course to winning a Scotland trip: Inside whisky maker’s first golf invitational in S’pore

30 Year Old – Suspended Time

The 30 Year Old alludes to Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman’s canny ability to recognise the precise moment where the flavour profile of a whisky is perfectly balanced. This well-structured whisky is defined by a hearty oak, exquisitely intertwined with subtle sherry notes and delicate floral accents that fade into an exceptionally long, honeyed finish.

Colour Rich bronze

Nose A structured balance of hearty oak married with sweet, subtle sherry notes

Taste Deep, woody flavours interlaced with delicate floral accents in a complex combination

Finish Warm, honeyed and exceptionally long-lasting

40 Year Old – Cumulative Time

A reminder of Glenfiddich’s history of innovation, the never-before-seen Remnant Vatting technique accumulates flavours from different batches by constantly blending them over time to add complexity. It is packaged in a sculptural container made from Jesmonite, featuring marble-effect veins unique to each piece.

Colour Dark mahogany

Nose A deeply layered expression of dried fruits, dark chocolate, roasted coffee and ripe black cherries. Completed with subtle waves of gentle wood smoke, polished leather and cloves

Taste A luxuriously full and silky smooth taste, with memories of past releases in every nuanced note. Evolving from deep dried fruit notes to rich fruitcake, dates, raisins and stewed apples before giving way to dry, oaky notes with subtle hints of bitter chocolate and peat

Finish Complex, memorable, and exquisitely long-lasting

50 Year Old – Simultaneous Time

Overseen by generations of malt masters who left their imprint on its maturation, only three casks out of thousands of maturing casks make it to the age of 50. A conflation of multiple climatic interactions, the Glenfiddich 50 Year Old is a product that can never be replicated. The meteorological data over the period was captured and manifested algorithmically into physical form by computation architect Mr Manuel Jiménez García, and serves as a reminder of how unlikely the stars will ever align this way again.

Colour Antique gold

Nose Rich orange peel and clementine meet complex notes of Madeira cake and muscovado sugar. Maturing over time to give off earthy scents that are combined with geranium floral notes

Taste A lingering sweetness softens into deep, silky smooth oak tannin and sun-dried vanilla

Finish Oaky, sweet and incredibly long-lasting.

