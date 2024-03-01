Root Awakening: Sarracenia needs more light

I bought a potted Sarracenia plant from a pasar malam in late November 2023. Although it has grown, most of the plant has turned brown and wilted. However, a miniature sprout is growing at the side.

I want to divide the plant to reduce its density, but have been told that this is not possible for the Sarracenia because it grows from a single bulb. Should I repot the plant or is there another way to safely divide it?

Germaine Lim

Your plant’s long, lanky pitchers indicate a lack of light. The Sarracenia needs at least six hours of direct sunlight a day. A lack of light will cause the plant to become dormant, which seems to be what is happening to your plant.

The sprout at the base of the mother plant may be replanted separately if you are able to take some roots with it. Otherwise, leave it to grow under appropriate light conditions.

Yam plant infested with caterpillars