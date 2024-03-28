Mi goreng makeover: Creative hacks to turn your instant noodles into a gourmet delight

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love a good pack of instant noodles. This quick meal is easy to prepare and always satisfies a hungry belly.
One of the most popular varieties is mi goreng, an Indonesian stir-fried noodle dish. This well-loved meal hardly needs an introduction, and the Mi Sedaap brand is one that always hits the spot.
Its signature Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli is packed with flavour and texture. Its addictive seasoning mix and crunchy fried onions or Kriuk Kriuk® make each bite just as tasty as the last.
But if you want to go beyond the ordinary, here are a few fun and creative ideas to elevate these instant noodles, which will make it a hit among the young and young at heart.
Add some international flavours
It’s easy to set the tone for an exciting foodie experience. Add some tasty ingredients from different parts of the world to bring your whole family on a culinary journey. This is also a great way to introduce new flavours to unadventurous or picky eaters.
Fun tip: To keep the cooking process engaging, write a few country names onto small pieces of paper, fold them up and put them into a small bowl. Have someone choose the country that will inspire your mi goreng cook-out.
From the US to Europe and Asia, here are a few around-the-world flavour profiles to add to your Mi Sedaap:
- Italian style: Transform your Mi Sedaap instant noodles into a delicious Italian-inspired creation by using them as a base for a homemade pizza. Simply layer your "dough" and your favourite toppings, such as melty mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Then bake in the oven until golden and bubbly.
- American style: Mi Sedaap instant noodles take on a new role as the bun in this cheeseburger twist, layered with juicy beef patties, melted cheddar cheese, and classic toppings like tomato and lettuce for a deliciously unconventional bite.
- Mexican style: Experience a fusion of flavours with a burrito featuring Mi Sedaap instant noodles as the unexpected filling. Just wrap it all up in a tortilla with your choice of add-ons, like julienned vegetables and luncheon meat, for a hearty meal.
- Vietnamese style: Who doesn’t love crunchy spring rolls filled with succulent prawns? Instead of traditional wrappers, use Mi Sedaap instant noodles to encase the prawns and elevate this classic bite-sized delight into a unique and flavourful experience.
Get creative with your Mi Sedaap presentation
The classic way of plating instant noodles is already quite enticing because we know the dish will taste good. If you want an easy way to impress any hard-to-please diners at home, put a little extra effort into the presentation.
Task the kids with choosing a theme (think animals or cartoon characters!) and have them judge your creations – this will make your cooking adventure entertaining and interactive.
The possibilities of creative ideas to plate your Mi Sedaap are endless, but here are some ways to help you kick-start your imagination:
- Use the noodles as hair for a cartoon character, and add some diced veggies or fruit for decoration.
- Use rice to mould the shape of your favourite animal, like a cute bear, and place the noodles in the centre. Cut up small pieces of seaweed to help create a face on the rice.
- Create edible art on the plate by using the noodles as your “paint”, and make everything from a house to a tree to a funny face. Don’t forget to dice up small pieces of meat or veggies to embellish your artwork.
Use the colours of the rainbow in your Mi Sedaap creations
Kids and adults alike are more likely to be interested in eating a dish when colourful ingredients are used. Include a variety of bright veggies, fruits and herbs to elevate your humble packet of Mi Sedaap noodles and visually enhance whatever dish you making.
You will probably have plenty of ingredients in your pantry and fridge, so don’t forget to check the kitchen before heading out to grab more items from the supermarket.
There are countless colourful ingredients you can play with and add to your Mi Sedaap noodles, but here are some popular examples that can’t go wrong:
- Red: capsicum, chilli, red cherry tomatoes, crumbled meat
- Orange: baby carrots, mandarin oranges, sweet potato chips
- Yellow: bell peppers, corn, yellow cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese
- Green: cucumber, broccoli, celery, lettuce
- Blue: blueberries, butterfly pea flowers
- Purple: eggplant, beets, purple yam, figs
With these easy and creative ideas to turn this instant dish into a gourmet meal, the kitchen will undoubtedly be the most important room in your home.
