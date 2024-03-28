Mi goreng makeover: Creative hacks to turn your instant noodles into a gourmet delight

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love a good pack of instant noodles. This quick meal is easy to prepare and always satisfies a hungry belly.

One of the most popular varieties is mi goreng, an Indonesian stir-fried noodle dish. This well-loved meal hardly needs an introduction, and the Mi Sedaap brand is one that always hits the spot.

Its signature Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli is packed with flavour and texture. Its addictive seasoning mix and crunchy fried onions or Kriuk Kriuk® make each bite just as tasty as the last.

But if you want to go beyond the ordinary, here are a few fun and creative ideas to elevate these instant noodles, which will make it a hit among the young and young at heart.