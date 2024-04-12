Vibrant florals, juicy fruits and nutty macadamia: Unique flavours from renowned coffee chain debuts in S'pore

Savouring the heady aroma of freshly brewed coffee is how many of us start our day. In fact, each person in Singapore consumes about 2.6kg of coffee a year.

Yet, there is much more to this beverage than its ability to keep us awake. Coffee aficionados will attest to the complex notes that can be discerned from the dark, mellow liquid – much akin to tasting a fine wine.

Take, for example, the new Single Origin Espresso (SOE) Black Cup Gesha series from Luckin Coffee, China’s largest coffee chain. Gesha beans, renowned as the “Legend of Legends”, are exceptionally rare due to their meticulous cultivation process and limited availability.

Luckin Coffee sources its exquisite Gesha beans directly from their birthplace in Bench Maji, Ethiopia, where they are grown at high elevations ranging from 1,909 to 2,609 metres. This single origin sourcing is what earns these beans their prestigious Single Origin Espresso (SOE) designation.