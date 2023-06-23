Beerfest Asia and Brewnanza Fest to spotlight Singapore’s growing love of craft beer

Beerfest Asia's event returns to a physical format after the 2020 edition went virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: BEERFEST ASIA
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago
SINGAPORE – Beer lovers across the island have two different beer festivals to look forward to, with Beerfest Asia 2023 taking over the open carpark beside Stadium MRT station until Sunday, and Brewnanza Fest landing at the Bayfront Event Space from Aug 3 to 6.

Now in its 13th edition, this year’s Beerfest Asia is returning to a physical format after the 2020 edition went virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Visitors can look forward to more than 600 international beers from more than 50 exhibitors.

